Why so tired?

If you are feeling fatigue more often than normal then read on to find out the exact cause for this

It’s common to hear people complain of tiredness or fatigue. In fact, most people need that short power nap or a snack at around 4 p.m. to get through the rest of the day. Did you know that your energy levels are supposed to soar during the day and fall closer as the day ends? If you are naturally programmed to stay energetic throughout the day, why do you still feel fatigued for no reason during the day? Here are four possible reasons.

You’re not eating enough

This is a rare occurrence for most people in the urban world, but it is possible that you are just not consuming enough energy. Your body is a closed thermodynamic system and the input-output equation matters much. If sufficient energy goes in, functionality will be as predicted. If that is not the case, then fatigue, lethargy, tiredness or weakness will set in. I am sure you have noticed how slow and weak you feel when you miss a meal or fast for a day. This can also happen over a period of insufficient energy consumption, like when one is dieting to lose weight. If you end up eating too little or living on a calorie-restricted diet for too long, your metabolic rate will drop, leading to fatigue and drop in energy levels.

You’re eating plenty but not nourishing your body

This condition is common today. We often see people complaining of fatigue or lethargy even when they have eaten or rested well. This is definitely not a case of insufficient food, but a result of consuming too many empty calories. That is, you tend to eat a lot of food (hence, calories) but your food contains little nutrients. As a result, you have enough energy but have missed out on the minerals and vitamins necessary to fuel all the physiological processes. All the extra energy is stored as fat and running the body without sufficient nutrients becomes a struggle. This is what we experience as one gains weight and general discomfort (slowness, aches, niggles, unexplained fatigue) in daily living.

You’re lacking magnesium and potassium

Magnesium and potassium are magic supplements. Magnesium consumption has been proven to balance energy levels and potassium is responsible for electrolyte balance, which helps prevent fatigue, irritability and cramps. We used to get all the necessary magnesium and potassium from water and produce. But now, we drink only bottled water and don’t eat as much produce. But, here is the good news – magnesium is available in plenty in green leafy vegetables, beans and in nuts. Bananas and tender coconuts are rich in potassium. If you feel better soon after you increase consumption of these foods, you know what was wrong.

You’re not sleeping enough

If we sleep enough, we wake up well-rested and refreshed. This basically means our systems have been reorganised, cleaned, updated and turned back on. If we don’t sleep enough, this process of re-setting is not complete. So some systems function well and some don’t. We feel groggy and clumsy. The various systems in our body are not ready to work together. While some have been updated, some others haven’t and they can not work well together. If you are eating well and keep stress at bay but still experience unexplained tiredness, snooze a little longer and wake up feeling fresher and stronger.