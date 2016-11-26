Turning over a new leaf

more-in

Haven’t we all seen trees with lights wrapped around them at restaurants, during festivals, and at weddings? While it is a beautiful sight to behold, SHAILAJA TRIPATHI gets under their bark to imagine how trees feel

Good Morning ladies, gentlemen and children.

So, how was your weekend? Mine was hectic like always. I am working 24/7 and while you enjoy your weekends, I work even harder.

I am part of your weddings, festivals and now even your eating out options.

Be it swish restaurants or roadside vendors, I am all lit up, with lights wrapped all around and that too in the night, when it is time for me to sleep.

How would you feel if someone wraps these bright bulbs and electric cables all around you? Uncomfortable for sure. It is hot and dangerous too.

My skin burns and itches. Yes, I too have skin. What you call bark is skin for us trees.

I have never complained about being chopped mercilessly. We have been facing the brunt of your mindless urbanisation. You cut us down to widen the roads. You cut us down for pavements. You cut us down for a Metro project. And now carelessly, you are chopping 812 members of my community for a 6.72-km steel flyover.

The latest I hear is that the State Government is building a new road connecting Byrapura in Chikkamagaluru with Shishila in Dakshina Kannada, which will cut through pristine forests of the Ghats. You are going to cut us by the thousands, I believe. We will be sacrificed yet again for your temporary benefit. Kind of getting used to it now. You will benefit if we are there; not when we are NOT there. All these years, we have continued to do our job quietly. We absorb carbon dioxide and give out oxygen. I have heard that it takes 22 of us to produce oxygen, which is enough to sustain just one human being.

No, I am not here to give you a lecture or prove our greatness. We are born to perform this duty. But the problem is that you are not even letting us do that. You either chop us, or if you don’t, then you subject us to torture. You wrap lights around me, you put nails inside me, you stick posters on to me an you run electric wires through me. I feel so suffocated. Do you ever water us? Oh! Forget watering us, do you even bother to look at us? Through the day I stand sucking in pollution, dust and heat, and in the night I become party to your celebrations. These lights, you hang them through my leaves, around my trunk. Why can’t you celebrate without me? And why do you need my company when you go to eat out? Why am I to welcome you at the entrance? That’s not my job. My task is to produce oxygen and I earnestly request you to let me do it peacefully