The importance of health check-ups

Don’t undermine the significance of routine and correct medical tests

A few decades ago, diabetes was diagnosed when sugar content was traced in urine. The examination was done when the patient showed symptoms such as long-lasting infection, weight loss, excess urination and in some cases symptoms of kidney failure. By this time, the patient would already have been in touch with the disease for five to 10 years! Similarly, high blood pressure does not show any of its symptoms unless it is way too high. But, the bottomline is that the damage has been done by then.

Early detection of diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure helps to stall complications, if treated early. ‘Cholesterol problems’ like high LDL (bad cholesterol), low HDL (good cholesterol) and high triglyceride can be detected only through a blood test. The current recommendation is to get oneself screened once a year from the age of 30.

A few years ago, there was no method to screen for early cancer. But these days, technology is advanced and we can screen a certain cancer condition even before it has spread in the patient’s body. Cervical cancer and pre-cancer stages are detected by a pap smear; prostate cancer can be screened by blood PSA (though not routinely recommended); breast cancer can be screened for by a mammogram after the age of 40.

Further, thyroid problems are common, and the incidence of it is on the rise. Many people have no obvious symptoms of hypothyroidism, but show marked abnormalities in their blood test. Thyroid problems cause abnormal metabolism, body swelling, hair loss, recurrent abortions, memory problems, heart rhythm problems and osteoporosis. A TSH must be included in a routine health check-up.

Blood calcium disorders are common in India, with many people having vitamin D deficiency. Those with florid vitamin D deficiency have low calcium, while those with mild to moderate deficiency keep their blood calcium normal due to extraction of calcium from bones. People taking calcium supplements for a longer time need to keep an eye on their blood calcium, as it can exceed the upper limit of normal and can be dangerous for the heart and may even cause kidney stones.

People taking medications like Ramipril, Olmesartan and Telmisartan for high blood pressure need to watch their blood potassium once in six months as this can go dangerously high while on these medicines. Those taking medicines like Hydrochlorothiazide and Lasix (Furosemide) also need to monitor their blood potassium and sodium, as these would tend to drop.

A blood creatinine is the test to detect kidney failures. Diseases like kidney failure, if detected early, can be treated fully.

Liver enzymes can be elevated in fatty liver due to alcohol intake, high sugar intake, high blood triglycerides and uncontrolled diabetes. It can also be temporarily elevated in viral infections and the use of certain medications. If persistently elevated, a detailed work-up must be planned to evaluate for chronic hepatitis. Blood alkaline phosphatase, another liver enzyme, can detect cancer of the bile tract and pancreas, sometimes earlier than symptoms appear. It can also indicate osteomalacia and rickets. Blood total protein and albumin ratio can give a subtle indication of cancers like myeloma, if abnormal.

ECG, Echocardiogram and treadmill tests (TMT) are done routinely for those at risk for heart disease. While ECG and Echo may be normal, a TMT can detect heart disease and further measures to protect the heart can be planned.

A chest X-ray, though routinely done in health check-ups, is not recommended in screening for lung cancer, and must be done only if symptoms warrant it, to avoid unnecessary exposure to radiation.