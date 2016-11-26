Tales in ancient Kannada, from the world

more-in

Combining various storytelling styles, from the contemporary to the time tested, the BeST Storytelling Festival promises to be creative and engaging, writes SRAVASTI DATTA

Storytelling is an ancient art form, which continues to thrive even though technology has changed modes of entertainment. In an urban space, stories have the power to revive us.

Bangalore Storytelling Society (BSS) aims to bring back storytelling in its purest form in their BeSt (Bengaluru and Storytelling) Festival to be held over the weekend. This year, the focus will be on Karnataka’s ancient storytelling tradition. Titled The Best Kathegalu, oral storytellers from Janapada Loka will be performing, and there will be puppetry show on the life of Bhakta Prahlada. “Three tellers from Mandya, Ramnagara and Tumkur, have been invited to the Festival,” says Aparna, founder of BSS. “They will be narrating stories in Hale Kannada, ancient Kannada, that will be interpreted in contemporary Kannada by Dr. Kuruva Basavaraju and team,” says Aparna and stresses: “These storytelling styles are being increasingly lost in the urban landscape. We want to reduce the distance between the tellers and the audience.”

The festival will be held at NUMA, Church Street, and is also supported by BMRCL. Performances will be held at Rangoli Metro Art Centre, M.G. Road, and Cubbon Park Station.

“The metro is a metaphor for the hustle-bustle of the city. We want you to enjoy your journey by listening to stories.”

Take a walk down Cubbon Park Metro Station and you will see glimpses of work-in-progress visual stories. “These are stories in snippets,” says Aparna. “A lot is left to the imagination of the viewer. The stories will remain in the station to leave back memories of the festival.”

The visual stories are themed on the city’s neighbourhoods. “There is one on the religious aspect of Shivajinagar. It is a melting pot of religions. Apart from the fact that it has the largest Muslim population, it also has St Mary’s Basilica and hosts St. Mary’s Feast.”

