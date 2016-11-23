Saying no to ageism

more-in

An event showcased the need to treat senior citizens as equal partners in society

The Soroptimist International of Bangalore, a global initiative of women working for the lesser privileged conducted an event at the Nightingales Elders enrichment home in Malleswaram in an attempt to sensitise children and adults to the issues faced by senior citizens due to ageism.

At the event, Sujatha Balakrishnan, former president of the group said, “Ageism is something that the old and young both face. Older citizens are constantly told by society to take rest and not be involved in anything off the beaten track. We feel that it is not fair. Age is just a number and must not be the only factor that determines what a person can or cannot do. With our event, we want to change that that perception and also provide an opportunity to older people to participate in out of the box activities.”

The seniors participated in many games, including a popular game that involved a countdown from 60 to zero, with each participant subtracting seven in their turn. It had its share of calculation errors, but the seniors stuck to the script and finished it in quick time. Another game involved the seniors substituting numerals with different sounds. The participants were very enthusiastic and the children conducting the game loved it too.

A session on jokes about technology and grandparents was also conducted, with many of the seniors laughing away with the youngsters. One of the participants chuckled, “I have been a technology novice and can relate to the characters in these jokes.”

The programme concluded with a play performed by children that dealt with contemporary issues of economic disparity, the right to education and other issues and the manner in which it impacts children. The seniors were asked to provide solutions and they went on to offer simple answers to the complex issues.