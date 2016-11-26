Once upon a hill...

more-in

Mumbai’s Gilbert Hill gets a sci-fi tribute from filmmaker Omar Iyer in his short film

For those who didn’t know about a 65 million year-old monolith in the heart of suburban Mumbai, Gilbert Hill now has a new alternate history. The subject of a new short film called Gilbert, directed by Mumbai-based filmmaker Omar Iyer, Gilbert Hill has often only been in the news for being in shambles despite being a Grade II heritage structure.

He says, “I grew up in Andheri near the Juhu Circle. From there we could see this strange structure out in the distance. For years, my friends and I wondered what it was. We were always intrigued by it but we never expected there to be any significant history behind it or anything. A couple years ago, my Director of Photography Harshvir (Oberai) and I decided to randomly trek up the back of the hill to the top. There we found a small tattered flex banner that I think the BMC had put up which had some basic facts about the hill. We immediately started doing more research about it, pulling up news articles and understanding the whole vested interest of the real estate developers in area that we've tried to portray in the film.”

Iyer, who teamed up with his friends to make Gilbert, has been an assistant director ever since his college days. While Gilbert premièred at the 16th MAMI - Mumbai International Film Festival last month, Iyer’s earlier short film, Mon Amie Noire (2011), was screened at 10 international film festivals. Gilbert is his second short film, featuring actors Karan Pandit, Kashyap Kapoor, Kshiti Gala and Karunesh Talwar, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Iyer.

The sci-fi film also features visual effects by Mumbai studio Plexus and a score by Achint Thakkar. But what really would draw anyone to watch Gilbert is Iyer’s surreal connection to extra-terrestrials. Narrated through news reports, interspersed with two flatmates who have a window to see Gilbert Hill in a new avatar – there’s ominous lights hovering around it in a pattern. The rest of the six-minute film follows the spotlight on the hill now that it’s been surrounded by a mysterious life form.

A treat for fans of the sci-fi and mystery genre, Iyer says one of their inspirations for Gilbert was District 9, a 2009 film that followed a world where aliens have already landed and interacted with humans. Iyer says, “I really connected with the idea of seeing aliens finally come to a country other than the USA. I'm tired of seeing films where aliens come and destroy New York City, The Empire State building and Statue of Liberty.”

More than anything, Iyer hopes that the film piques viewers’ interest in Gilbert Hill, which is very much a real standing structure. He says, “We're hoping that audiences are so intrigued by what they see in this short period of six minutes, especially the end, that they Google Gilbert Hill. And once they do it'll be clear that the hill is real and every fact we've mentioned about it is accurate too, other than the very obviously fantastical elements one sees on screen.”

Watch the film on bit.ly/GilbertFilm