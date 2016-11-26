On a path of peace

more-in

Dutch author Patricia Blok learnt Yoga in 1975 and believes it enhances discipline and self awareness

Over the phone, Patricia Blok sounds calm and composed. That comes as no surprise, as she has mastered Yoga. The seasoned yoga practitioner has written several books on the subject. The Dutch author was in India as part of the Amsterdam India Business journey.

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to an Argentine mother and Dutch father, a diplomat, Patricia is well-read - Keats, Byron, Longfellow, and all the main South American writers are her favourites. In 1968, she studied literature and psychology at a university in Guatemala, and in 1973, she moved to Amsterdam to study art history.

Patricia’s interest in Sufism started in 1973, which led her to spirituality. “I was always interested in Sufism. I am inspired by the Sufi mystic poet, Hazrat Inayat Khan. In 1975, I learnt Yoga in Europe from Indian teachers at first.”

Her first book, Yoga and Pregnancy, was published in 1986. She had travelled to India with her sisters and son Kabir.

“Diana, who is a photographer, made the pictures for the book. The book included my own story and those of others on birth and parenting. It is about positive thoughts and exercises for the time after birth. A woman is not born a mother; she has got to get used to the idea.”

Her primary interest is in how to deal with stress in daily life. “I teach groups how to have self-esteem and to realise their dreams. Yoga and meditation are the base. It teaches you how to be more open and get in touch with yourself.”

Patricia wrote several other books, such as Fit Door Yoga, a book with short stories and how to deal with stress in daily life, illustrated by Japanese-Brazilian artist, Luis Yudo, Yoga for You, Vitale Yoga, a book of short stories and experiences that were inspired by her work in Tuscany, among several others. She has translated other writers’ works and likewise her books have also been translated in four other languages.

She says the books have resulted from hard work and self-sacrifice. “Yoga teaches me discipline. The books are primarily stories of myself and how it helped me deal with my difficulties. My books are also about gender equality. Men and women must have the same rights.”

For well-being, Patricia says the following should be borne in mind. “You must take really good care of yourself, have good nutrition habits. Do yoga, meditation, have a support system to help you develop your positive points, follow up all the steps to realise your dreams.”