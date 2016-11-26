Make comedy great again

more-in

Stand up comic Sanjay Manaktala talks about the comedy scene in India

He has more than 38,000 thousand followers on his YouTube channel. His stand up routines involving insights on his experiences of dating in India and on software engineers makes the audience laugh loudly at themselves. The New York-born stand up comic Sanjay Manaktala is enjoying his stint in India.

Speaking on the sidelines of his performance at the 10th anniversary of the Hard Rock Cafe in Bengaluru, Sanjay says, “I prepare a standard set of jokes and learn to adjust. I also love talking to the crowd and having fun with them. It helps to have some jokes prepared beforehand so that you can keep the momentum going. I am looking forward to performing comedy at a venue that is more known for its music shows.”

Before the comedy bug bit him, Sanjay was travelling across small towns in the United States on work. He says, “I was very bored at night after work and discovered comedy nights. That was when I started with comedy. It has been exciting to do something that I really enjoy. It is a lot of hard work.”

Reflecting on the recently concluded elections in the United States, that saw Donald Trump emerge victorious, Sanjay contends, “I think the Trump election will change the way we look at ourselves and hopefully make comedy more universal. On the bright side, I am sure there will be many jokes on him, as he keeps on doing interesting things.”

Sanjay admits that the impact of social media on stand up comedy had been immense. “It is huge. We draw out people based on our online activities. So I see more and more audiences coming to shows. Typically if you can get to 100K plus fans across your socials (FB/Instagram/Snapchat,Twitter) you can get venues filled out.”

Stand up comedy in India is very different from its Wwestern counterpart. Sanjay points out. “India offers a lot of stereotypes as the country has so many different communities, and that makes for comedy fodder. Stand up comedy is fairly new and crowds are getting used to the content. We also have to factor in the fact that the comedy is a bit more conservative at times, especially if you have an older crowd.”