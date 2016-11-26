A heady combination of science and writing

more-in

Aryan Poonacha’s Cure Bereft is a fictional exploration of nano bots, anechoic chambers and sonic bombs, among other futuristic concepts

He is only 15, but Aryan Poonacha followed through on his desire to be a writer. His debut book, Cure Bereft, a science-fiction thriller, has been released worldwide and has been receiving good reviews. When asked how he balanced studies and extracurricular activities -- he has won State and National level awards for debate, poetry and science projects--he says: “I get asked this question a lot. Almost everything I have done, I have absolutely loved doing,” says the class 10 student of Sishugriha Montessori and High School.

Cure Bereft revolves around a scientist Jack Reach who has a made a discovery that has the potential to save the world. “It’s a potential that can also be used for destruction. The book is layered with concepts of science fiction.” But the writing of the book did not happen overnight. As Aryan eloquently puts it: “The book grew up with me.” The idea for the book took root four years ago when Aryan was in sixth grade. It was something he worked on gradually. “I didn’t start with the objective of publishing it,” he says, adding, “I have incorporated futuristic concepts. For research, I spoke to teachers and professors. I generally watch a video on a cool concept and then read up on it,” says Aryan, stating clearly: “I don’t differentiate between writing and research.”

But to include within a novel, science, and make it a thriller must have been quite a challenge. Aryan says: “I attribute it to my love for thrillers.”

Aryan hasn’t really made up his mind on what he wants to pursue as a profession, but he says he has an interest in native-language programming and strategy-genre video games. Aryan writes everyday, though. “It is therapeutic for me,” he concludes.