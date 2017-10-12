Still threading chaos with meaning
As thREAD turns two years old, we offer you ten of our best reads from the year gone by...
Making sense of the world by flying reflectively over the vast earth, and yet keeping the head below the clouds. thREAD hopes you are enjoying the flight. | Max Pixel
We at thREAD have sought to make incremental sense of the jigsaw puzzle that is life and reality, with reflective pieces that thread together a mosaic of perspectives across various domains, delivered through an engaging visual reading experience.
Here's a montage of some of the choicest offerings from the past year... Keep reading between the lines!
A stammerer's confession Haven't you ever umm-ed and aah-ed desperately while you hunt for a word, a way to label a feeling or thought?
Lynching and the creation of a Segregationist society Mob violence, often justified as vigilantism, has a sinister basis. In a democratic country like India, it bespeaks something even worse: a state that condones violence.
Exercise your freedom to exorcise your demons For every smile that we display to the world, there is an inequity in our psyche that is being camouflaged and swept under the carpet. And the only way we can remove the lump in our throats is by looking into our minds, and sharing what's hurting them.
Learning how to yearn The Welsh have a word that encapsulates a profound melancholy that spurs creativity, a longing for a possibly non-existent place — Hiraeth.
Why is it so much easier to chase down a T20 target? It would not be surprising if, in the year 2025, we looked back at T20 totals of 150 the same way that we look back at ODI totals of 220 today.
Meaning and happiness There is more danger in self-help books, which set meaningfulness up as an imperative, than living out a happy but uneventful life. Either way, true meaning and passion should be self-generated.
Why men cannot be feminists It is easier for a man to add his voice to the feminist narrative than to give up privilege for the upliftment of women.
Many ways to die, but I don't really know why A not-so-satirical account of how bipolar disorder is like a monster that eats you from the inside, and infects you with suicidal ideation even though there's no apparent reason for you to feel that way.
GPS vs. reading your city The rise of ubiquitous GPS and other navigation technology has made us passive commuters rather than active boulevardiers. We no longer feel the need to 'read' a city since our smartphone can tell us where to turn.
How gravity waves changed scientists The anomalies scientists experienced during the resarch revealed new insights about the epistemology of scientific experiments
