It's cricket, not WWE

On the last day of the County Championship, Middlesex faced Yorkshire at Lord’s. They batted brilliantly to overcome a 120-run first-innings deficit and declared at 359/6, setting Yorkshire 240 to win, and then bowled Yorkshire out for 178 in less than 36 overs to win the 2016 Championship. Meanwhile, Somerset had already completed their final game of the season and were provisional leaders after defeating Notts by 325 runs. Middlesex had to time their declaration such that they left Yorkshire with the toughest possible chase while leaving themselves the opportunity to bowl Yorkshire out. They set Yorkshire 240 in about 40 overs. Somerset fans watched in dismay as their hopes of a title were thwarted in the final overs of the season.

This account of the final day of the 2016 County Championship is wrong in nearly every respect. The scores are correct. The results are correct too. But this is not what happened.

First-Class games are also fundamentally different from Limited-Overs games. They allow the concept of a Draw. You may be familiar with the phrase “outright win”, which occurs in accounts of Test matches. In order to achieve an outright win in a first-class game, a team not only has to prevent the other team’s attempts to win the game, it also has to thwart the other team’s attempts to not lose the game. The presence of these two hurdles make the four-innings First-Class contest fundamentally different from the simpler two-innings Limited-Overs game.

The County Championship is played in a league format. The concept of the league involves each participant facing every other participant over the course of a season. There is no sudden death knockout phase to the Championship.

Here is what really happened on the final day at Lord’s. At the start of the day, Middlesex were still 39 behind Yorkshire with eight second innings wickets in hand. Given this match situation, by conventional standards, if any team was going to win outright, it was Yorkshire. Their path would involve bowling Middlesex out and then scoring the required runs. With a full day to play, they could be expected to have enough time left to chase even 200, assuming it took them about 50 overs to take the 8 remaining wickets.

Yorkshire had managed to take one wicket in the first 47 overs of the day. And after the 85th over of their innings, Middlesex had reached 239/3. It was here that Somerset’s chances of being County Champions evaporated. The only way Somerset would have been Champions was if the game at Lord’s ended in a draw. Yorkshire captain Andrew Gale brought his opening batsmen on to bowl in the 86th over to gift some easy runs to Middlesex so that they could set up a declaration. The deal was that Middlesex would not set an impossible target and in return, Yorkshire would not shut shop. There wasn’t enough time left in the game for Middlesex to build a proper lead, declare and bowl Yorkshire out in the 4th innings. At the same time, Yorkshire were making no headway against the Middlesex batting. So both teams conspired to remove the possibility of a draw from the equation.

Middlesex advanced from 239/3 to 359/6 in the next 9 overs and set Yorkshire 240 to win in 40 overs. With the Championship on the line, even if there had been no deal, any team would have gone for that run-chase. Normally, teams chasing 4th-innings targets keep reassessing whether the chase is still on. In this case, such reassessment would have to decide at every stage that the chase was very much on, almost until the very end. This reassessment never came. A deal had been struck, remember. After the game, Yorkshire captain Andrew Gale admitted that once Bresnan was out, it was “a bridge too far”. When Bresnan was dismissed, Yorkshire needed 87 in a minimum of 10 overs with 5 wickets in hand. A few balls later, Gale was dismissed leaving Yorkshire needed 80 runs from 8 overs with 4 wickets in hand. It is at this point, that the question would have to be posed. Were the remaining 4 wickets better spent in deny their opponents an outright win? Or were they better spent chasing an impossible target?

In the London Olympics in 2012, badminton players were disqualified for deliberately losing league games because losing would bring them more favorable opponents. Did Somerset have a right to expect that Yorkshire and Middlesex would both play a proper First-Class cricket match? You bet they did.

There are two views on this. The first says that Yorkshire had nothing to lose. They should have treated this game as a grand final, and if they didn’t win the County Championship, what did it matter to them who won? This is a popular view. When the only way to prevent the opposition from winning is to win the game, this first view is obviously right. However, first-class cricket is not a zero-sum game. When the chances of winning are infinitesimally small by red-cherry cricket standards (as they were with 80 runs required in 8 overs with 4 wickets in hand), the decision to continue throwing wickets away chasing big hits and not try to avoid outright defeat is not reasonable.

Consider the fact that this was the final game in the league. And if Yorkshire couldn’t win, First-Class-cricket propriety demanded that they try to prevent their opponents-on-the-day from winning. This would not amount to them simply choosing Somerset over Middlesex as County Champions. In this game, they were not competing against Somerset (they lost against Somerset at Leeds earlier this month). All other games in the County Championship were played as though they were non-zero-sum First-Class games. Yet, in this one game, the two teams informally conspired to eliminate the Draw as a possible result.

Somerset have not won the Championship since 1891. At the end of the day, Alex Massie, a writer for The Spectator magazine, wrote:

“Today was serious. Today there was a chance. Somerset had done their part, crushing Nottinghamshire in handsome style yesterday. A late season run at history threatened to make believers out of even inveterate pessimists. Which is to say, out of us all. And yet, even then we suspected fate lurked around the next corner, armed with the lead piping. Or, as it turned out, a Toby Roland-Jones hat-trick. The consolation of neutrals’ goodwill will have to do [for Somerset], even if it is uselessly insufficient right here, right now.”

It wasn’t a Toby Roland-Jones hat-trick which denied Somerset the title. Somerset’s fate was sealed the minute Adam Lyth and Alex Lees took over the bowling post-pact.

An estimated 10,000 people came to Lord’s to watch this farce. I followed the final day of the 2016 County championship with some anticipation given the build up given to it in the press for the past week. As a cricket fan, a close finish to the First-Class Championship seemed like a wonderful thing to me. But what we saw at Lord’s was worthy of World Wrestling Entertainment. It made a mockery of a great sport.

Much is made in England of the quality of wickets on which the Championship games are played. Had Middlesex produced an underprepared wicket for this final game, knowing that they would probably need an outright win given Somerset’s recent form, there would have been an outcry. In England, instead of doctoring the pitch, the teams seem to doctor the match. Such deals are usually couched in terms like “gentlemen’s agreements” or “sporting declarations”. In this instance, Somerset were doomed the minute it became apparent that Yorkshire and Middlesex had agreed that one of them would end up the outright winner.

If this happened at Test level, there would be an inquiry from the anti-corruption bureau. There must be some sanction for Yorkshire and Middlesex in this case. I’m not going to hold my breath to see that there will be.