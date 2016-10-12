Still reading nuance between the lines, reason between the rhymes

So, thREAD is a year older and — hopefully — wiser. With over 350 articles and 110 authors, we hope we have come close, with each piece, to reading nuance between the lines, with a personal touch (because we feel nothing is more objective than the subjective experience) and an immersive interface to go with it.
As thREAD marks its first year, here is a selection of choice pieces that you may enjoy reading or re-reading.
-
Siachen Diaries | A tough terrain
Siachen is a legacy of partition. In this multi-part series, The Hindu's Dinakar Peri chronicles the annual trek with the Indian Army to the world's highest battlefield.
-
The eternal isolation of our spheres
The most profound scientific discovery that our species can make is a non-discovery; that we are alone in this illimitable universe.
-
Se-deuced off court
Here's a piece of short fiction that douses you in the Wimbledon atmosphere. But beware, there will be a challenge at the final point.
-
A piece of quiet
In a world where you can encounter as much noise on a crowded road as within your own chattering mind, it's essential we build a space of quiet, a gentle buffer zone, within ourselves and our verbal spaces.
-
Consequences of the algorithm
AI has a mathematical morality, a calculating code of ethics. Should we be worried about leaving life-altering decisions in hands that operate by rule of thumb?
-
Clouds that burst our bubble
While climate change took centerstage in the global consciousness, a real-time demonstration of nature's power in south India put the dynamics of the debate in perspective...
-
A tale for a tour guide
A writer's job is to dig under the artificial narratives we form in the pursuit of being politically correct.
-
Namaste Israel
Having moved back to the Promised Land — from Calcutta, Cochin, Manipur — over the last few decades, Indian-origin Jews, or Bene Israel, are large in number but not as prosperous.
-
In reel: The language of the Gods
Can the attempt at reviving Sanskrit under the present government prove to be a blessing in disguise, enabling filmmakers to explore new avenues in Indian cinema?
-
On the road to Karimganj
Bishwanath Ghosh's footprints along the Radcliffe Line reach Karimganj, severed from its parent Sylhet by just a short ferry across the Kushiyara. The azan call from either side of the border, though, sounds quite the same...