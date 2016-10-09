Peace in pieces, no belle of the ball. | Reuters

^ Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls fall down after forming a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain, on October 2, 2016.

We build ourselves up in chains of command. Rise higher on one another's shoulders. Pyramids contain skeletons, as do our schemes. Stand Tall as we come down like a ton of boulders

^ Tourists brave a cliff outcropping on the sun-drenched Niederhorn mountain, floating on a bed of clouds, near Interlaken, Switzerland, on October 5, 2016.

Life is a vivid picnic. But we are always on a precipice, above all. And it rarely overlooks a sea of clouds thick Enough to cushion the fall.

^ People walk past damaged buildings in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria, October 5, 2016.

No, reality is a bit starker than this. Structures of stability looking like heaps of rubble Carefully blown to bits, Now aching to crumble.

^ A masked demonstrator pulls a burning tyre during a protest in Srinagar, October 4, 2016.

Here's the culprit, till date, Using Promethean gifts to destroy, And thereby create Pyrrhic victories, for what joy?

^ Pope Francis prays in front of the monument to the fallen for the Independence in Ganjlik, Azerbaijan, on October 2, 2016.

As mice overrun the house We call a cat in for the job. As we set fire to one another's loves, We call a priest in for the sob.

^ A woman protects herself from rain as Hurricane Matthew approaches in Les Cayes, Haiti, on October 3, 2016.

The winds of change are alive To our tendency to capture and bind. We have bigger typhoons to survive. Than battling our own kind.

^ A corn maze themed "Vote 2016" is mowed into the likenesses of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Dory, the fish from the Pixar/Disney film. The aerial photo was provided by County Line Orchard in Hobart, Indiana, United States, on October 7, 2016. At the end of the maze is a voting box.

Every half a decade, a new battle crops up. Power goes fishing in the sardine tank, gets a bite, Drags sincerity over the hillock, And trumps right with might.

^ An aerial view of the eruption on Mount Aso in Aso, Kumamoto prefecture, southwestern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo, on October 8, 2016.

Nature has its own mind, to wit, Predictable in all its fury, And can't be reasoned with Like a corruptible jury.

^ United States' Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump pauses before answering questions at the "Retired American Warriors" conference during a campaign stop in Herndon, Virginia, on October 3, 2016.

Contrition can melt the large-hearted. It bodes well for a country to be obese. A fat lot of good a Nobel does for the departed, As does an apology for sexual assault appease.

^ A member of the Civil Defence, also known as the 'White Helmets', who were nominated for the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize, reacts after the announcement of the winner, in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria, on October 7, 2016.

The true value of life Is revealed when a White Helmet Feels jilted — not by grief as someone dies, But by the fickle ways of Kismet.

^ A human skull is seen inside one of the three mass graves that contain in total the remains of around 200 bodies believed to have been killed by Spain's late dictator Francisco Franco's forces during the civil war, at El Carmen's cemetery in Valladolid, Spain, on August 10, 2016.

Once power takes hold of the crown, mate, It usually spells a bad omen. For 'enemies of the state' As also for innoncent countrymen.