Selfie-endangerment

Every time you decide to take an impressive selfie in a tight spot, you are racing against a danger that mounts with every second. | YouTube grab

He was standing facing the road, arm around his girlfriend (or possibly, wife).

He paid no attention to the vehicles speeding around him, or to the steep drop behind him. Neither did she. Both were smiling into the phone he held.

The young man and woman, were on the Wayanad Ghat road, an absolutely beautiful stretch with nine hairpin bends, each located at a higher altitude. The view, going up the Ghats, is spectacular — rolling forests and at times, mist-covered hills of green, the Western Ghats stretching as far as the eye can see, and the heat-drenched plains of Kozhikode in the distance. During the holidays and long weekends, the Ghat road is packed, both ways. And motorists can only inch their way forward.

Each hairpin bend is a revelation, and leads to an even more breathtaking view. And right on the top, there are slightly wider roads with guardrails, so you can perch there and... well, take selfies.

But the young man and his companion hadn’t reached the guard rails yet, we passed them around three-fourths of the way up. The road was crowded with Onam-holidayers, bikes and cars jostled for space alongside State transport buses and huge, private sleeper coaches. Space was at a premium that day.

Yet, the young couple stood unmindful of the chaos around them. His bike was parked carelessly and jutted into traffic. Where they stood, there was just tarmac, and then a sheer drop. If they had stumbled, or taken an unwary step backwards, they’d have fallen to certain death.

Something about the mountains?

They are, of course, not the only people my husband and I have seen posing for selfies. And something about the mountains especially, seems to bring out the inner risk-taker in people. We’ve seen young and old pose right on the cliff-side, selfie-sticks in hand. We’ve seen this on the Ooty-Coonoor mountain road and the even more dangerous Kalhatty Ghat road.

The latter is a scenic drive on the Masinagudi-Ooty stretch of the Nilgiris mountains. It is also a stomach-churning route with 36 hairpin bends that present extremely tight turns for motorists. Unsurprisingly, this road is terribly accident-prone. Which is why there are helpful signages for free ambulances posted all along the road, alongside ‘No Littering’ signs. Often, vehicles break down on this stretch, because the gradient is so steep, many engines simply don’t have the “pulling” power to keep going. At other times, motorists don’t anticipate how sharp and narrow the bends are and miscalculate their speed. Which is why there are so many accidents.

Many an unwary motorist has had to swerve sharply on suddenly coming across people posing for selfies on this route. But the selfie-takers never notice. Or if they do, they simply don’t care. Perhaps they cannot see beyond their phones.

Selfie or die

Given that we love selfies, it is not surprising that we sometimes die taking them. And death-by-selfie is an increasingly common occurrence. In fact, a Washington Post report this January noted that the most number of selfie deaths in the world in 2015 occurred in India — about half of the at-least 27 global “selfie-related” deaths.

This year too, we Indians have been snapping ourselves to death. One of the more spectacular of the deaths happened this May, when a teenager in Punjab tried to take a selfie while holding his father’s .32 calibre pistol to his head. The safety catch wasn’t on. And he accidentally pulled the trigger. Such a needless tragedy.

^ Ravindra Jadeja is known for his courageous brand of all-round cricket. But this is taking 'lion-hearted' too far, some might say. | Instagram.com/jadduboy

For that matter, cricketer Ravinder Jadeja went viral recently — not for his playing prowess (or lack thereof), but for the selfie he clicked with lions at the Gir National Park in Gujarat. He and his wife reportedly were on safari when the duo flouted the rules and got off their vehicle to pose for some photos with lions in the background. Jadeja took some alone and some with his wife. “Jadeja’s photos were posted days after Gujarat forestry officials warned of the dangers involved in taking selfies with lions, following a number of attacks,” noted a report on the incident by BBC News. Yes, he paid a fine (or rather his father-in-law paid the Rs. 20,000 penalty). Luckily, he didn’t pay with his life.

Put a filter on it

What Jadeja did is not so surprising, really. Selfies are so much a part of contemporary society and culture, that our lifestyle magazine/websites are full of one-minute reads that go: ‘Tips to Take the Perfect Selfie’, ‘10 Ways to Flawless-looking Photos’, ‘The Best Filters, Make-up and Lighting for the Perfect Selfie’, ‘The Best Photo-Enhancing Apps’, and so on. There are even social-media campaigns centred around selfies — for instance, a ‘no-make-up selfie’ campaign to bring about cancer awareness that featured impossibly-flawless celebs pouting prettily into the camera. For that matter, many cellphone brands now advertise themselves as phones that take the best selfies, the fastest selfies...

Then there are people who become famous for selfies done dangerously. And make that their career or calling, even. Like Angela Nikolau — a young Russian self-taught photographer who reportedly takes “the most dangerous selfies ever”. She poses on the edges of skyscrapers and high rise buildings — all for a selfie.

Often, taking a selfie does involve a willing suspension of judgement, and common sense.

This young woman obviously knows she is putting her life at risk. Many others don’t intend to. But often, taking a selfie does involve a willing suspension of judgement, and common sense.

It’s not all bad, however. Some contemporary psychologist also believe that taking selfies can boost self confidence. Dr. Pamela Rutledge, faculty director of the media psychology programme at the Massachusetts School of Professional Psychology in the US, feels selfies are so popular because they “celebrate regular people” (as opposed to models or the so-called ‘beautiful people’).

Dr Rutledge said this in an article that attempts to analyse selfies. The author of the piece, a psychology student, believes that “selfies are a tool to control the projective image we put out to the public.” That though “selfies seem inconsequential or downright goofy...they can be important to teens. They are essentially just self-expression”.

That is of course, the positive aspect. But in both teens and older people, taking selfies can become an obsession or an addiction. When that happens, it can even lead to depression, anxiety, and lead the sufferer to experience suicidal thoughts. The problem exacerbates if the sufferer is unable to talk about what he or she is feeling. Or worse, if he or she is laughed when they do speak out. Because selfies are supposed to be fun. Not linked to our innermost fears.

^U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama's priceless glare was a coincidence, according to the photographer. U.S. President Barack Obama might agree. | AFP/Roberto Schmidt

Good or bad, selfies continue to be our national preoccupation. As is evident from all the selfies posted on social media, every minute, every day. But that too is not surprising. We are only following our leader, in this regard. Our peripatetic PM is also a big selfie fan. As is evident from his Twitter feed.

I don’t know if he has ever urged his fellow countrymen and women to be careful while taking selfies. Or if he plans to initiate a ‘safe selfie’ campaign. Perhaps it is time he does.