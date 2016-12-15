Humans and cruelty — one of a kindness

John Deepak Selvakumar, a final-year medical student at Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, was out with friends one weekend on a misty day in January 2003. While riding back to the hostel on Bhagayam campus, a road accident left him brain dead. His parents, both professors at CMC, faced the most difficult — and the most important — decision of their lives. They gave Johnny’s organs away to be harvested in five persons. My nephew, Johnny, today lives through them.

In the corridors of the same campus where Johnny is still spoken of, where future doctors romp in pristine white coats, a baby monkey with its tail held high ran merrily on a November day in 2016. Four young students caught the monkey, abused it, and watched the hapless creature die in their hands. The killing was heinous.

Doesn't being human mean that our ‘superiority’ in the food chain is about a mind that tells the heart what to do — the seat of the intellect perpetually pushing the seat of the emotion to be human?

Monkey menace at CMC isn’t uncommon. Just as crows and pigeons don’t necessarily pick the expensive cars to poop on, monkeys — like other living beings besides humans — do not intend to be a nuisance or wantonly cause a commotion, except when intimidated. A definite design in their DNA allows them to be who they are. I’ve had a monkey for a pet, knowing its bite could cause rabies. No flower blossomed, no fruit ripened, no intruders stepped into the garden for as long as she was there. Clothes hung out to dry would have to be collected from the neighbour’s compound.

Some people objected when she imitated them. She grinned at herself in the mirror and threw stuff away at will. Things went missing; all of a sudden, a few reappeared. Our neighbours also knew where to look for their missing things. Having a monkey around meant all this and more. In man-animal co-existence, the price is paid by both sides. Nature’s rule, however, is broken only by the human. In such a violation, it’s the innocent who often pays the price with life.

In July this year, two students of another medical college in Tamil Nadu were suspended for pushing a dog from the terrace of a tall building and filming the act to boot. The dog didn’t die, but one wonders if the offenders sensed the point of existence. How justified is an act of barbarism that isn’t for self defence? Doesn't being human mean that our ‘superiority’ in the food chain is about a mind that tells the heart what to do — the seat of the intellect perpetually pushing the seat of the emotion to be human?

Where lies human nature when the mind is forcefully driven towards becoming inhuman the instant one can’t help oneself? Can a merciless mind ever be wholly and naturally human? An intact intellect isn't what really counts — for one ceases to be human when compassion isn’t a quality in one anymore.

If it is ingrained upon our DNA to enslave, oppress, lie, steal, kill, destroy, we are also inevitably pitted one against the other to overcome wrong. Whenever cruelty comes to light, unforeseen challenges tag along. Recently, in a sting operation of sorts, six pups were rescued away from the media glare. The situation demanded anonymity and very sensitive planning — as in any rescue measure — to save ‘all’ of them. These were pups, yes, and precious lives — just like ours — who were trapped and locked up in obnoxious conditions. I knew nothing of the dark world until matters got alarmingly out of control. In a fit of despair and shock, I flagged the crisis. Help came by. With dedicated help from activists and like-minded souls, the pups were freed, and adopted in due course.

The medicos spoken about here may sooner than later begin to lead ‘normal’ lives. Their deed would get erased from time, but what lies beneath their minds is deadlier than the deadliest of conditions they would some day be treating.

We should ask ourselves why human nature chooses cruelty over kindness. The extra care is for the vulnerable, the weakest. They need it. A destructive human mind operates no differently than a lion moving in for a kill among a flock of sheep. It seeks to not fulfill a need so much as to show what else it is capable of, to a futile end. Cruelty is a conscious choice. If we understood that compassion also is, we would see ourselves and the world with empathetic eyes.