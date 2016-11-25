No grand design

In branding, one of the most important things is a central unifying idea. That ‘Big Idea’ as it is termed by advertising agencies is the germ seed that grows into a larger narrative that tells your audience everything about the company. If the germ seed is faulty, the narrative thread unravels.

That is the largest problem with the new Rs.2,000 note released by the government this week. It is a mish-mash of random patterns and motifs. These patterns and motifs fail to come together because there is no narrative to tie them together because there is no germ seed that can birth a narrative.

The typical Indian artistic style is a blend of several influences, the major ones being Gandhara art, Indo-Saracenic, and Victorian Nouveau. Gandhara art is a unique style of Buddhist sculpture. Indo-Saracenic art took inspiration from Mughal and Gothic architecture. Victorian Nouveau is a decorative style with flowery motifs that originated in 19th-Century Britain. | Wikipedia

Thanks to an unbroken artistic tradition of thousands of years, the typical Indian aesthetic, although hard to define, is very obvious even to the undiscerning eye. The previous currency notes reflected just that. A blend of Gandhara, Indo-Saracenic and Victorian Art Nouveau styles, they represented the complete narrative of recorded Indian History — the Gandhara, representing the golden age of ancient Indian art, the Indo-Saracenic representing the artistic heights of the Mughal-era, and the Art nouveau, marking the country's transition into the modern-era while remaining styistically faithful to its antecedents. The patterns, motifs and the typography that tied it all up were intricate and distinct. The etchings of the Indian emblem, Gandhi’s portrait and the Dandi march all belonged to the same family of artistic style.

The new notes borrow from several different styles, all of them indistinct and incompatible with each other. The motifs don’t go with the etching of Gandhi and the Mangalyan is a digital drawing, not an etch, while Gandhi glasses are just a vector icon available with a most basic google search. It is anyone’s guess what little elephants, flowers and peacocks are doing under the Mangalyaan. Even stylistically these motifs imitate the Indonesian Batik style which is a 'wax resist dyeing' style usually seen on floral printed clothing.

The width of the notes has been changed from 72mm to 66mm for reasons that haven’t been given and aren’t at all evident. It doesn’t improve the aesthetic and creates problems for the teller machines that now need to be recalibrated.

The colour combination of pink, reddish rust and green is something that is rarely seen outside of punk posters or album covers. While pink generally does not go aesthetically with green, at least a lighter green with a touch more of blue could have been more pleasant. A deeper shade of pink would have made a lot more sense than out-of-palette rust.

While the colour combinations are purely aesthetic choice and therefore debatable, even functionally they don't stand up to scrutiny. The old notes were light in tone, so that the important bits of information could be displayed in darker tones or black and therefore stand out. The new colours, with their alternating light and dark shades, make it quite a challenge even functionally.

The typography adds to the list of woes. As design website bearddesign.co notes, 11 different fonts have been used in 14 different sizes. Even a jazzy, new-age magazine uses only about 5 fonts in perhaps 6 different sizes, across all its pages. The design is not nearly avant-garde enough to justify this kind of usage. What’s more, the devanagri fonts (Transitional style) do not match the English fonts (Gothic style).

The blank space on the old Rs.500 notes had a specific purpose: when held against the light, one could observe an image of Gandhi, a security feature that reveals the authenticity of the note. The new note has a blank rectangular strip that adds no such value. Even the thin silver thread that looked so cool on the old notes turns into a thick disco green abomination on the new note.

The new currency throws up several questions. Why was the national emblem, which is the most enduring symbol of our sovereignty if not a visually arresting motif in itself, not used more prominently? Why are the peacock and the lotus accompanied by an elephant and not the tiger? Was the government secretly doffing its hat to Christopher Nolan by creating a note within a note?

This was the first time that notes were being designed since the introduction of the rupee sign and it was a great opportunity to present India as a rising economic superpower by designing currency that reflected our aspirations. Had an honest attempt to do something of the sort been made, the opinions might still have been polarised but intent could not have been questioned. The visual design of the new currency shows that the people responsible failed to apply themselves to their task.

Designers often argue endlessly about whether a certain work is good or bad and often there is no right or wrong, but one thing any designer worth his salt can identify is when something is hastily put together. And every designer will agree that this one was.