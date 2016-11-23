Simple yet sophisticated

Is music meant for the heart — as an emotional palliative? Or is it meant for the mind — as a whetstone for the intellect?

Well, this question might never be answered. Because musicians are too well aware of music’s awesome complexity to concede that its best utility may well be to merely provide succour. And the layman is only too happy to take refuge in her/his ignorance of musical intricacies to conveniently shrink its utility down to its numinous pleasurability. And the worst outcome of this false dichotomy is that simplicity is often mistaken for laziness and dilution, and turbidity for substance and sophistication. Especially in a tightly-wound art such as Carnatic music.

Dr. M. Balamuralikrishna, who has breathed his last, was the perfect ombudsman that straddled both these two modes of relating to music. The pleasurable and the stupendous. BMK, to me, represented a bridge between the two — a man who saw what makes Carnatic music special and yet was not shy of admitting that it could use some tweaks. And that is his lasting contribution to music — his 25,000+ concert performances, 400-odd compositions, discovery of new ragas, some unique work in unraveling rhythm, and being one of the pioneers of inter-formal fusion, notwithstanding.

Balamuralikrishna was an aesthete. He realised that pure intellectual satisfaction cannot be the end goal. Music is about sonorousness. It needs to please, not just stimulate. It needs to be pretty, not just impress. And it needs to please all, not just the few. As he said in an interview once, the term ‘Carnatic music’ has nothing to do with its place of origin. It has Sanskrit moorings in the cognate ‘karna’ and means ‘that which pleases your ear’.

The ragas he ‘invented’ reflect this love for simplicity, and an ability to find sophistication in it. Some of these ragas, such as Sumukham, Mahati, Sarvashri, and — my favourite — Lavangi are comprised of four notes or less. This affinity for minimalism showcases a recognition of how potent and sufficient each individual note can be. In a true homage to experimentalism, these ragas spur you on to discover novel ways of stringing notes into a melody to produce new and unconventional melodic hues.

And in no way are these ragas any less challenging to render because of the reduced number of notes. If anything, they require greater skill. Most popular ragas have between five and 7 notes, and give a musician the ease of traversing the melodic continuum in baby-steps — there’s always an adjacent note in the 7-note scale of Kalyani or Sankarabharanam to transit through as you try to reorient yourself in the chaotic torrent of your own melodic gymnastics. But in a raga like Lavangi, there are large craters that you have to be careful not to fall into — since many conventional notes are omitted, your choice is limited and you have to be on your toes to not slide into habitual patterns that would transgress the raga.

Because Carnatic music is a cultivated taste, its appreciation requires familiarity and recall. It is mostly allusive, packs a multitude of nuances into every phrase and needs you to be familiar with the art’s lexicon and vocabulary. And this also becomes a necessary-and-sufficient condition for the appreciation. There is little higher pleasure for a connoisseur than when they are able to identify a raga or discern a particularly tricky nuance, which reinforces one’s sense of intellectual accomplishment. And the best part is, a Carnatic musician does not even have to be in great voice that day, nor even enunciate the words properly; so long as they are able to follow the recipe and render the copybook phraseology of a raga, its ‘essence becomes manifest’ and the job is considered done. Cue thunderous applause.

Due to this collaborative formulaic call-and-response routine, which is based on intellectual stimulation, the Carnatic vocalist seems to prioritise a spartan adherence to formality over preserving one’s vocal timbre and other such aesthetic parameters. And a general calloused coarseness in voice quality marks the average Carnatic vocalist. Of course, it must be acknowledged that Carnatic music has a way of ‘attacking’ notes and it takes a toll on the larynx to be thus subjected to repetitive bashing..



BMK’s own voice remained as dulcet as ever — amazingly — into his 80s. Voice modulation and culture was a big deal with him, clearly. And enunciation mattered. Not just for the sake of lyrical clarity. But because he believed that every syllable and its intonation contributes to the musicality of a rendition. To this end, he even evolved a system of syncopation — called gati bhedam — wherein the beats and gestures of the hand also participated in the production of musicality rather than being a mere metronomic framework.

Many aficionados held him at arm’s length, perceiving his style of singing to be a dilution of the art-form’s gravitas. But you should know, it is much harder to hold a long note in light-music than the iffy vacillating way in which a Carnatic vocalist might. BMK had a distinctive vibrato — a unique warble that bespoke a mischievous smile — that made him become categorised as a ‘semi-classical’ singer. While many modern stalwarts also employ the vibrato, it is a more taut in-betweener, whereas Balamuralikrishna’s was more languid, like he wanted to tickle the listener as if to ask, “Hey, how about that beautiful nuance? Bet you loved it.”