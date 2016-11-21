When Business is Outlawed; Outlaws become Businessmen

It’s hard to believe this, especially given America’s love for beer and its rich heritage of Bourbon and Whiskey; but way back in 1919, a piece of legislation called the Volstead Act was passed in the United States, declaring Prohibition across the land. For 14 years, it was impossible to get a drink legally.

These years also marked the rise of Al Capone, a Chicago-based mafia leader who built a fearsome organisation, whose primary source of income was — you guessed it — bootlegged liquor. Thirsty Americans were willing to pay a steep premium, and Capone swooped in to fulfill the need. He described himself as ‘a businessman’, someone who ‘gives people what they want’.

Like any smart businessman, he diversified his operations. Drugs, kidnapping, murder, extortion, bank theft, casinos, smuggling, brothels — if he didn't control it directly, the dubious organisation that did paid him for ‘protection’. The crime rate went through the roof as Capone built an unholy alliance between organised crime, corrupt politicians and bent cops.

It is rumoured that in the late 1920s, when there was some momentum to have the Volstead Act repealed, many of the politicians who lobbied for the Volstead Act to remain unchanged were closely associated with Capone’s organisations. Indeed, many have suggested that perhaps, Prohibition lasted for as long as it did only because Capone was so powerful.

It became clear, though, that Prohibition wasn't working. Liquor consumption hadn't vanished, as the well-intentioned promoters of the legislation had originally envisaged. Instead, it had become more expensive, unregulated and had served to fund organised crime on an unprecedented scale. People were drinking country brews, getting ‘high’ on moonshine and going blind from drinking methylated spirits because they couldnt get their hands on ‘the good stuff’.

It's a theme that we have seen throughout history. A seemingly well-intentioned objective, passionate rhetoric, the possibility of gaining a few votes, a few vested interests, and — boom — before you know it, a ‘vice’ is suddenly ‘banned’.

Which brings me to an interesting issue which has featured prominently in several State elections in recent times — the question of Prohibition. It has been a talking point in Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Kerala, to name just three States. It didnt work in the U.S. It has never really worked in Gujarat, a State which has been officially ‘dry’ for several decades, but where there is a super-efficient underground distribution network. Bootleggers and ‘delivery men’ in Gujarat operate and communicate in a network of supreme efficiency and smoothness. Make no mistake, it is organized crime, operating with the sort of efficiency that evolves over decades of operation, enhanced by all the tools of modern communication technology.

The liquor bans in a few States have resulted in a slow-down in consumption — the liquor industry which was poised to grow at 6%, slowed down to a 0.2% year-on-year growth rate because of Nitish Kumar’s booze ban in Bihar and restrictions placed on the liquor supply chain in Kerala. But, while consumption has reduced in the newly ‘dried’ States, this reduced consumption is routed through a black market, which profits the most dangerous and undesirable elements of our society. If America’s prohibition has taught us anything, it is that crime will increase, as a result. Another possible fallout would be more cases of hooch poisoning and methylated spirit–induced blindness, as people desperately seek cheaper alternatives to the more expensive black-market booze.

When people contemplate these bans with the best of intentions, they consider a scenario where the ‘vice’ doesn't exist and compare its costs and benefits with those in a scenario where it does exist. The inherent error in this analysis is that, in reality, there is never a scenario where the ‘vice’ doesn't exist. It always does. The question is: would you rather legitimate businessmen ran and grew the business or would you prefer it if gangsters did so and funded other criminal pursuits with the profits?

Some bans are more mystifying than others. Gambling, for example, is an almost harmless vice, where wealth gets redistributed on the basis of an event beyond the control of any of the participants (in an unfixed, fair punt). All the participants are well aware of the risk. It is a zero-sum game, where one man’s loss is another man’s gain. The Law attempts to make some distinction between games of luck and games of chance; but to my mind, it shouldn't matter at all. Of course, the House always wins something off everyone by taking a little bit off the top or by the spread of the odds. No harm done, on the whole — even as some individuals make a fortune overnight, others lose a fortune overnight. While I personally consider it imprudent to gamble, I cannot imagine why it is considered an ‘evil’.

Sadly, the Law doesn't agree with me, and many forms of gambling are illegal in India. That hasn't stopped gamblers and punters, though. Unofficial estimates of illegal gambling in India are anywhere between $30 billion and $50 billion a year — that's approximately Rs.2-3 lakh crore. All of this money is being funnelled through betting syndicates, organised by the mafia. Our laws ensure that the mafia has a steady source of significant revenue; they are quietly earning ‘juice’ (betting jargon for a margin) on each bet. Even if the net margin is as low as 1%, it represents an income of around Rs.2,000-3,000 crore annually for the mafia. A ban on a harmless vice has resulted in a significant amount of money being invested in other, more serious crimes — more thugs, guns, hit-jobs, extortion. In the wrong hands, Rs.2,000 crore can do serious damage. And that’s from just one ‘vice’. Ironically, the lawmakers, who set out to rid us of what they perceive to be ‘evil’, end up financing a whole slew of other criminal activity and thus enriching the most dangerous elements of society.

Not as straightforward, but on a much bigger scale and on a much larger canvas, is the international opium trade. Afghanistan’s abundant opium supply and black market is controlled by terrorist organisations like the Taliban and al-Qaeda. In fact, many reports would suggest that the largest known source of income for these organisations is the opium black market. The fact that opium is in strong demand and deemed to be illegal all over the world, has made the Taliban and al-Qaeda the fearsome terrorist organisations that they are today, armed to the teeth with the best weapons that money can buy.

That is not to say that the case for legalising opium is straightforward. Because, unlike the gambling issue in India, this is a much trickier question. If opium is indeed legalised, and becomes more easily available and cheaper, a large population all over the world would be addicted. Unlike marijuana, opium has more dangerous effects and, therefore, the loss of productivity, the poor quality of life and the shortening of lifespans make a very strong case for banning the substance. However, if opium is banned, it would fund organisations which kill tens of thousands every year and destroy property and resources. It's a tough question to answer, and can only be answered with data and analysis. Unfortunately, no politician has been insightful enough or honest enough to discuss the problem in this perspective. We hear rhetoric about ‘the war on terror’ and ‘the war on drugs’. They represent two sides of the same ugly coin.

Some bans hurt people. The laws on prostitution are vague, at best. Some experts say that while the Suppression of Immoral Traffic Act (SITA) allows the exchange of sex for money, organised prostitution and solicitation are illegal — brothels are technically illegal. It is exactly the sort of grey area that creates the opportunity for harassment and, therefore, forces helpless prostitutes to turn towards those engaged in organised crime for ‘protection’ and business.

Their lives are miserable, and they have no recourse. Their counterparts in Holland, Germany and Austria lead lives of dignity, working in a regulated and legitimate profession, where their contribution to the economy is recognised and valued. Brothels and prostitutes in these countries pay taxes, have access to medical care, and have less need for criminal ‘protection’ or ‘client-sourcing’. In some cases, tourism agencies even hand out brochures listing approved brothels where standards of health, cleanliness and sexual hygiene are acceptable. To recognise that an industry exists and that those who fuel it deserve basic human rights isn't a sign of depravity; it's a sign of enlightenment.

At the heart of this issue is an insight that many well-intentioned lawmakers haven't quite grasped yet. To effectively tackle a perceived evil in society, it is futile to attempt to restrict the supply or even the number of suppliers. If the government decides to ban the sale of cigarettes in this country because it believes that smoking is evil, it would be disastrously unsuccesful. An underground network of bootleggers and smugglers can easily make cigarettes available to those who demand it, as long as the demand is consistent and strong. The way to win this fight — if at all you believe that it is worth fighting for — is to try and work on bringing down the demand. A ban is rendered inconsequential if no one wants to indulge in the vice. When the demand drops, the industry collapses. There is no need for legislation or bans or underground black markets. Nobody banned landline phones, phone directories, greeting cards and typewriters. And yet, they are all but wiped out today because few people recognise the value in these products.

As small and unimportant as it seems, the pictorial warning on a packet of cigarettes is a step in the right direction if you believe that smoking is harmful to society. It makes the smoker think twice about the choice that he is making. Same with anti-smoking campaigns that spread awareness about lung cancer. These aren't seen as ‘landmark’ ‘moves’ or ‘masterstrokes’, but sometimes the most effective solution isn't the most glamorous or the most bombastic. ‘Creating Awareness’ can come across as a cliché, but the fact remains that if a society is to reform itself, it must do so by choice and not by coercion; and to that end, it is awareness, and not legislation that is the most potent weapon. Our lawmakers would do well to remember that when the Law denies our society the right to Choice, the black market provides it, at a perilous cost.

It is ironical that our political leaders raise a hue and cry about the evil of Dawood Ibrahim's organisation, which was built on the lucre of smuggling and gambling syndicates, when it is our laws and the corruption of our lawmakers that built his empire, brick by brick.