Two scenes from the recently-released and much talked about movie Pink were a microcosm of our urban Indian society, which, I think is fair to say, is currently at a cultural crossroads of sorts.

In one scene, a character painted as fairly ‘forward’ — he is a professor and is in a relationship with a woman who is quite a bit younger to him, and is a divorcee — tells his partner (Falak, one of the three women protagonists) that he can either be truthful or liberal. He is referring to the conduct of the protagonists in the movie, where they accompany the antagonists to a resort for drinks.

The other scene is when the lawyer representing the protagonists (an ageing character), when on a jog with one of them (Minal), pulls off her hood after she has tried to cover her face with it, following remarks identifying her as one of the accused in the case.

It can be argued that in India, the ‘millenial’ generation, people like me in our twenties and slightly older, are the first to engage fully with the idea of feminism and equality. This gives us a marked advantage over, say, the lawyer and the professor in the movie, who belong to an older generation; and whose mindsets are different.

Let us consider the first scene I talked about. The professor asks his partner to choose between a truthful statement and a liberal statement, thus putting the two at odds. He implies that the truth is that the women should not have accompanied the men for drinks. From the way the scene played out, he was not just saying this for the sake of safety — he says he can understand if Minal chose to go, but he did not expect this from Falak — in all probability questioning Minal’s virtue.

I wanted to find out if other such people (from an older generation) also shared this view, so I ended up talking to a few people, including women, about whether the protagonists should have accompanied the men to the resort.

Most people, all of whom were very well-educated, moderate, and urban, believed that the protagonists should not have done as they did. The fact that the situation was unsafe was a primary reason, but quite a few of them also said ‘this isn’t us’.

Precisely.

No, I’m not agreeing with them. I merely understand where they come from. Our generation and our times have been blessed with liberal values becoming mainstream discourse. For our generation, being liberal is being truthful. We have never felt the need to put the two at odds, unlike older generations, for whom these liberal ideas are alien. Their truth is different from our liberalism, and hence the conflict.

But before you go ahead and lament this observation, here is the silver lining: The other scene I mentioned. Even the older generations knew and believed that the women were not at fault and were wrongfully accused and cornered. At that scene, the movie hall I was in erupted in applause; and it was mostly a fairly older audience, at that particular show.

This is a start, yes?

There’s a long way to go before the dream of equality irrespective of gender, religion, caste, class becomes a reality, especially in India. The gift of being exposed to and believing in the ideas of absolute equality comes with the responsibility of treading carefully, and knowing the audience you are preaching to. Else, I believe we risk alienating the people that the message should be directed at — in this case, the older generations. There is a counter-argument to this — so what if they are alienated, we should be focussing on the younger generation, i.e., people like us. But well, let’s not forget that in our society, a lot of our beliefs and thoughts are moulded based on what our parents, grandparents, and teachers tell us. If we want to change mindsets, we could do well to start at where they stem from. Pink did manage to do this, for the most part.

About the question of consent that the movie depicted, well, I felt that in one instance, the film was a little detached from reality. There is a scene where one protagonist, Falak, under a barrage of questioning from the prosecution lawyer, admits to taking money to solicit the antagonists, when in fact, she and the others had not. This scene looked like it was placed there to drive home the message that a prostitute had the right to say no, even after taking money. With the movie depicting a level-headed judge who understands this, this passed, but in reality, this could have well cost the defendants the case.

A lot of people I spoke to about this scene believed that this was important to drive home the message of consent being essential. While that is true, I felt that this scene took the liberty of preaching from a higher ground, when it came to the question of a prostitute’s consent. It paints a Utopian picture, which the reality in our society is a far cry from. With a lot of women driven into prostitution by circumstances, it would be a luxury for them to be able to say no. This situation is anything but ideal, but is a sad reality.

Change begins from within, and that is where Pink succeeded. It succeeded in holding up a mirror to our society to reflect ugly realities that are often lost and ignored. It also forced people to think and change mindsets. It dared to challenge beliefs, and it challenged a few successfully.

My mother, sister — and every other woman — were smiling as we left the movie hall that night, vindicated by the movie’s stand.

And that is a start. But we still have a long way to go.