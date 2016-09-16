The river that never runs dry of humour

We can make laws and systematise sharing protocol. But the Cauvery is a thing of nature. It may give a bounty or run dry. States dependent on it need to become stoic. | Reuters

Daniel Levitin’s book The World in Six Songs has this excellent anecdote about a simple trick that Paul McCartney and John Lennon used for coming up with titles of early Beatles songs, and their lyrics. This calculative trick was meant to help them establish a personal connection with their audience. What trick? They injected personal pronouns into as many of the early lyrics as they could. “She Loves You”, “And I Love Her”, “Please Please Me”, “Love Me Do”. Heck, they even managed to inject multiple personal pronouns into the titles of some of their biggest hits. “I Want to Hold Your Hand”, “From Me to You”, “P.S. I Love You”.

I remembered all this because recent events brought to mind a simple two-word slogan that many years ago forged a rather personal relationship with me.

Kaveri Nammadu!

Kaveri is ours! The personal pronoun, again.

As slogans go, this one is pure marketing genius. It is short; it is catchy. It has been two-and-a-half decades since I first heard it as a tiny kid, and I still remember it better than most advertising taglines from that era.

Shouting this slogan at the most inopportune of times has become a bit of a joke format with me; a slogan, for it conveys a fierce pride, to be used in any protest irrespective of its affiliation with the Cauvery struggle.

We were in college, protesting against unfair attendance rules. The local news media came to cover the protest, and there were a bunch of us who promptly broke out into impassioned screams of “Kaveri Nammadu!” Every time I step into Tamil Nadu, I have had this habit of loudly proclaiming “Kaveri Nammadu!”, something that lent itself well to the age of Twitter and the hashtag #KAVERINAMMADU as a means of letting people know that I had reached Chennai safely.

Kaveri Nammadu was of course the slogan that defined the riots that occurred in Bangalore in the early 1990s over sharing the waters of the Cauvery River. I was but a wee kid back then, so outside of the slogan, the only thing I remember about the riots was that my favourite ice-cream shop, Arun Icecreams on 20th Main Road, Vijayanagar, was vandalised and shut for a few months. That really hurt. I am sure it hurt the Tamilian owner of the shop even more, but it was easily one of the biggest disasters that the seven-year-old-me had faced. Or at the very least, the only disaster I remember.

This time around, hardly anyone seems to be using the “Kaveri Nammadu!” slogan. It has been replaced by the generic “bEkE bEku, nyaaya bEku [We want justice, we definitely want it]”. I guess it makes sense given that the Supreme Court is bearing the brunt of the ire this time around, but it hardly has the timelessness of the earlier slogan. I was wondering if this was the slogan back in the early ’90s, what influence it would have left behind on me. Outside of riffing on it to go “bekku bEku, naayoo bEku [Want a cat, want a dog too]” while throwing a tantrum to get myself some pets at home, I do not think it would have imprinted itself much on my mind.

You are probably wondering why I have reduced an issue as serious as the Cauvery water-sharing to something as absurd as the slogans being used. No, the issue deserves all seriousness. But the protests that have taken place need to be called out for their absurdity.

I’ll make an analogy here. Think of that wonderfully Bangalorean construct, the “vaTaara”, a group of 6-12 houses sharing a compound. You know, the ones where all of Anant Nag’s best movies are set. Or its modern-day equivalent, the small apartment complex with just some 6-12 units. Now think of that compound having a few trees. Let’s say a mango tree and a coconut tree. It is a fairly common situation.

So what happens to all the produce of that tree? Letting it all just be on the tree, or to leave it for the monkeys, seems a bit of a waste. So someone, either the resident enthu cutlet in the vaTaara, the one who fancies a step-up to becoming a corporator’s assistant’s assistant in the days to come, or the President of whatever motley association the apartment might have, will take a call. A labourer is arranged for. The mangoes and coconuts are separated from the tree. And some sort of an equitable distribution between all the residents happens.

Of course, a lot of the mangoes will be raw and so the family from Andhra might get a few more of the mangoes in lieu of coconuts so that they can make some Avakkai pickle, and the families from South Canara or Kerala might get more of the coconuts, given they are that much more likely to use them. There is no fixed number, there is no formula. Some years, the mango tree may hardly turn up anything. Some years, there may be a bounty. A consensus is always arrived at based on the situation at hand. And our budding in-house politician usually arbitrates quite reasonably.

You already know where this analogy is heading. Yes, the rivers are the trees. The residents are the various States. And yes, Karnataka is that chap who is getting screwed over year on year, possibly because the President of the apartment’s association does not like him too much. He has very just cause to protest.

However, currently, he is busy throwing stones at everyone’s windows. Including his. Mostly his.

^ Activists protest near Mysore road Satellite Bus Stand, Guddadahalli, during Karnataka state-wide bandh called on by various Kannada activists, to protest against the Supreme Court order to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, in Bengaluru on September 9, 2016. | K. Murali Kumar.

Somewhere in between the riots of the 1990s, and the current unrest, the Cauvery issue had cropped up for a bit in the early and mid-2000s as well. There was tension, but there were no riots. Cable-operators decided to block all Tamil channels. It irritated my mother, who has always been a great flagbearer for South Indian integration by watching TV serials in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil, because she had to miss whatever serial Radaan was showing on Sun TV those days for a month or so. But that was okay; once the Tamil channels came back on air, she quickly realised that she had not missed much. No real violence, not much damage to property.

But this time around, we seem to be back to the ways of the 1990s. Arun Icecreams may or not have had stones thrown at, but a lot of other establishments owned by Tamilians have had to face serious damage. Though, I am inclined to believe that multiple outlets of Adyar Anand Bhavan were stoned because the Chennai-style sambar that they serve with their idlis and dosas is quite atrocious.

But it is not just the Tamilians in Bangalore who are hurt. Heck, even KPN, which had a score of its buses burnt, has its backside covered thanks to insurance. The ones hurt the most by this week — marked by violence and arson and TV channels baying for blood — are the locals.

The local businesses, they are hurt. Except, of course, for the ones that probably supplied all those rubber tyres for the thousands of street-corner tyre burnings. The poor, ordinary, daily-wage labourers, they are hurt. Except, of course, for the ones that indulged in a bit of arson for the five-hundred rupees and a packet of biryani.

Yes, Karnataka has just cause to protest when it comes to Cauvery river-sharing. The State has been getting screwed over by history, bad laws, rigid formulas that do not bend to bad monsoons, and so on.

But what is needed is negotiation. What is needed is understanding. What is needed is expertise. Not opportunistic politicians. Not TV channels chasing the TRPs that images of violence can drive up. What Karnataka needs is a person who understands that there will be years when he has to manage with lesser mangoes. What Tamil Nadu needs is a person with the maturity to understand that there will be years where they may have to forgo mangoes and make do with coconuts.

Neither State needs the stone-throwers. Or worse, neither State needs the kind of people who may set fire to both the mango tree and the coconut tree.

“Kaveri Nammadu” works so well as a slogan, because it works both in Kannada and in Tamil.