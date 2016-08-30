The nude and the prude

David Sedaris, the American humourist, once described Australia as “Canada in a thong”. This was before Justin Trudeau came along and made Canada the sexiest nation on the planet. I was thinking of this imagery while flying to Australia recently, along with that other piece of controversial bathing attire, the burkini.

Much has already been written about the burkini ban that has since been suspended in France. Clearly it’s a bit hypocritical to claim you are the torchbearers of liberty, equality, fraternity, and then force a woman to strip on a beach because her outfit threatens you. I tried to look at it from the non-liberal perspective — of how agitated we in India get if people come into our temples wearing shoes or tank-tops. Maybe for the French, the Côte d’Azur is their temple, and they have their own ritual codes? On both sides of the debate, though, there was just one word that rankled, or — if we want to stick with Sedaris’s swimwear metaphor — sat about as comfortably as a G-string. And that word was modesty.

Aheda Zanetti, the creator of the burkini, said she wanted to give Muslim women greater freedom, not to take it away. “It’s just a garment to suit a modest person, or someone who has skin cancer, or a new mother who doesn’t want to wear a bikini, it’s not symbolising Islam.” Fine. But as other people have pointed out, what does that make Muslim women who choose not to wear the burkini? Immodest? People with a better sense of humour remarked that if we were going to get our pants tangled up about the issue of modesty, perhaps a review of the fat white man in his itsy-bitsy teenie-weenie Speedo should also be policed.

Modesty seems like such a moderate, inoffensive word, but for anyone who has ever been accused of immodesty, they’ll know exactly how shaming it can be. When I was in eleventh standard in Madras I was reprimanded by a teacher for the length of my skirt. “Too short, too short,” she spat, through her gritted teeth, and then walked away as though the sight of my legs would cripple her. I was enraged because the skirt sat at my knee, hardly scandalous, but I went to my tailor anyway and made new school uniforms — sans darts, sans shape, and at a matronly midi-length. I inhabited these tents for a year, my sticky-stick figure completely subsumed in unnecessary cloth, and while I told myself that the teacher was merely a frustrated housewife venting, it did not alleviate the sting of her accusation.

Where does it come from? These orders to close your legs, button your shirt, cover your head? And why does the onus of modesty lie solely with women?

When it comes to our bodies and bathing suits, dignity is an important factor. You want to have the freedom to wear what you feel comfortable in, and you don’t want to be fined for your choices. Judgement of course, remains another issue entirely.

I’d like to make an argument for the benefits of immodesty, to go so far as to say that the happiest I’ve ever been is when I was sitting in a hot-tub with a bunch of naked Korean women in the basement of a hotel in Gwangju. No germ-ridden swimsuits allowed here. Part of my delight was that I knew I’d never see any of them again, but the crux of it was that looking around (and you do look around), you realise that you all have variations of the same bits and pieces. It is simply anatomy. There is nothing mysterious or unexpected about breasts, belly, vagina, bottoms. And when you see naked women of all ages getting slapped about on massage tables, women showering before they clamber into baths, women sitting naked on stools and gossiping in a circle, a kind of innocence falls over the whole picture. You begin to think they are me, I am them, we are one.

Granted, I probably wouldn’t be comfortable doing that in a unisex bath in Austria because I have some social conditioning to get over, but if the history of eastern and western art could celebrate the nude, where has all the covering up come from, and why?

Some years ago, after a literary festival in Kerala, a group of writers gathered on the beach after the closing party and decided to go swimming. The first person in was a middle-aged English academic in boxer shorts, who went whooping and hollering into the waves. He was followed by a tattooed beauty in bright blue briefs. I can’t remember at which point in the pecking order I went, but I know I ran (after considering what underwear I’d put on that evening, and making sure a towel would be waiting for me when I emerged). Was that ghost of a schoolteacher spitting at me as I dropped my clothes to the ground? Sure. Did I tell myself that my chances of being judged as a serious writer were going to be eroded by the people who stood on the shore and watched? Yes. Were those moments of buoyancy in the ocean — with moonlight lapping around us before the police blew their whistles and forced us out — worth it? Absolutely.

The glare I gave them was the same glare I received when I drifted onto a stretch of beach on the Gold Coast, affectionately called "bobber's beach," not realising it was a beach exclusively for naked men.

We may be offended by how other people present their bodies, but the real immodesty is not in the bodies themselves but in our judgement of them.