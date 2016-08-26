My family allows it; therefore, I think

A person is an individual. But they are only as independent as the group they belong to cherishes the pursuit of ideas.

Mathematics exams are in general stressful, but my Class 12 Board exam paper was especially so. Somehow I had waded through most of the paper, but a question towards the end stumped me. I dont remember the exact details, but it was on Probability — something to do, of course, with picking balls from an urn — but a tight-lipped question of maddening ambiguity. Not wanting to leave it unattempted, I had restated the question in so many words, written a definition of Probability, and left.

When I got back home, I was evidently upset and my father asked me why. I showed him the offending question and he contemplated it for a while. “Isnt the answer obvious?” he asked a few minutes later, “It is 3/5.”

I replied, “Not unless you assume the balls are randomly drawn.”

Something akin to a spell must have been cast over my father then, for he immediately rang up his sister, a Mathematics teacher. He read out the entire problem over the phone and she was puzzled too, such a question was too difficult for a school student, she said. Perhaps there was a mistake in the wording.

The story does not end here. For the next few hours, the phone rang continually. “Could this be the answer?” my aunt and uncle would call up and ask. “But then again, we‘re making a huge assumption...” Too exhausted from a day of examination and its subsequent postmortem, I wanted to be away from it all, but my father had only just begun. Soon the dining table was covered with paper and equations.

Meanwhile, the news had reached my cousin in Istanbul who has a doctorate in Mathematics. “The answer is simple,” he declared. “All you need is a basic idea of Algebraic Topology.” My parents had gone to bed and I was about to turn in as well, when my father came back to the living room. “I couldn‘t sleep,” he said with a sheepish smile. “Perhaps we can work on it just a little bit more?”

All through the night then we plodded along, turning the question on its head and back, for no reason other than sheer curiosity. A friend messaged saying that the CBSE was awarding us all “grace marks”, but this irrelevance was brushed aside. Somewhere along the way we discovered the correct answer (it was not 3/5). My father looked disappointed. Had we really reached the end?

“What are the different ways of solving this question?” I wondered out loud. And so we wandered on and on in the realm of the imagination, until the next morning when we had to return to our jobs and our lives.

*

My grandfather was an erudite man — a Sanskrit scholar, a voracious reader, a professor of Mathematics specialising in Real Analysis. For a brief while, he even dabbled in Communism, a fact which is an inexhaustible source of wonder for us, as it would be for anyone wont to questioning religion.

As a child, I remember him sitting drawn in his easy chair; eyes closed, one palm on his chin and the other drawn across his torso — the sight of a man left to his own thought — for hours. Occasionally, he would snap out of his reverie and hold court with unsuspecting grandchildren on Marx and Lenin and the proletarian revolution, while our grandmother busied herself in the kitchen all evening in the preparation of his meal.

This memory came back to me a couple of years ago, when, in the fresh glow of a liberal arts education, I had wondered why most family gatherings in my community were the way they were — full of long-winded sermons on culture and the Hindu religion, snide remarks on one‘s clothing and behaviour, and conversations lacking nuance.

Most activity is purposive, and also has to appear so. There is nothing in the maternal script, for instance, about spending hours discussing Gary Becker with her children just for kicks, unless they happen to have an Economics exam the next day.

Wouldn‘t it be more fun instead, I had imagined, if our afternoons were filled with books and ideas about the world, a space where my grandmother and my cousins could read Periyar in the morning and discuss his theories in the afternoon over cups of coffee. A family which could spend a little more than the occasional evening to solve math problems, for no other pleasure than the sheer joy of learning something new. A family threaded together not by inane small talk or breathless moralising, but by boundless thought!

This utopia of ideas, I soon realised, is sustained by the unseen machinery that keeps the family running. For most Indian middle-class households, leisure is made possible with the privilege of domestic help and a particular division of labour at home. If one can cultivate a hobby after ten hours of work, it reflects not only the person‘s aptitude and ability, but also the myriad chores that get completed in the background — the dishes which are washed, the food which is cooked, the floor which is swept.

In essence, then, a family is a unit of people (including their support) performing defined roles — of parenting, of caring, of providing economically. These scripts are largely goal-oriented — to ensure that the family is well-fed, the children are well-educated. On a more intangible level, there are also the ideals that inform what the members of one generation hope the next would be, the values they would hold on to, and influences they would reject. In my family, the insistence on vocally reassuring ourselves of our values and ancestral achievements is an attempt — successful or otherwise — of shielding the future generation from the corrupting influence of the ‘West’. In perpetuating conversations about how glorious our civilisation is, my parents and their generation hope to inform, and more importantly, convince us that this has been, and will be, a worthy way of living.

The role-based architecture of the family is driven by ideals, which prioritise some discourses over the other. That which cannot be easily linked to these roles and their underlying ideals becomes superfluous.

I do not labour under the illusion that all families are like mine, that all share the same interests and topics of conversation. But I do believe that despite the differences — and at the risk of being reductive — all families are alike in that they emphasise the importance of certain roles, which is after all how a group of people can live under the same roof in harmony. Most activity is then purposive, and also has to appear so. There is nothing in the maternal script, for instance, about spending hours discussing Gary Becker with her children just for kicks, unless they happen to have an Economics exam the next day.

It also makes sense then that leisure as a pursuit is also redirected towards performing these roles better — a movie to recoup from the stress of a working life, a holiday to bond with the children otherwise addicted to their phones. The ability to find the time — or choose to — to spend hours reading, or simply stare into a patch of wall letting the mind wander, is a luxury; the spaces that exist between the roles we perform. All that is inessential falls away.

Is it possible then that the families which nurture creativity and ideas are deliberately structured that way? Does it take my work-and-home balancing grandmother and her domestic help to produce my grandfather — a man who could enter a world of ideas at will, closing the door on the very real one?

The intellectual space has been gendered, but it need not always be so. Perhaps the way forward lies in putting the idea first before the role — the horse before the cart — the idea that every individual creativity in a family is worth nourishing. Perhaps, and maybe paradoxically, it also means accepting that the family is not a rigid institution, which takes people with free-will and casts them into pre-programmed identities. The individuals matter as much as the institutions they belong to and they do influence the dynamic of the walls they inhabit. And perhaps, in placing ideas above identities, we would find the freedom to redo who we are, undo what we have been.

After all, that evening many years ago did not see a daughter in the throes of a full-fledged teenage rebellion, and her exasperated father trying to make sense of whom she had become. In that solitary moment, they were one, hurtling together in the pursuit of an idea.