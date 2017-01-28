Democratic protests with no space for dissent?

For over a week, Tamil Nadu was stealing headlines around the world because of Jallikattu. The Capital city received a lot of attention for the coming together of its people, in unprecedented numbers, to stand for a cause that didn't make sense to many outside the State. Why would such a heterogeneous group of people, comprising students, farmers, fisherfolk, pregnant women, professionals and celebrities spontaneously come together to show solidarity for a sport that has been criticised for being cruel to animals and dangerous to men?

The answer still eludes some because the movement, and the cause it stood for, were very different from one another. Jallikattu, after all, is a sport that is about the macho man — it's in our pop culture that the man who tames the bull is the hero, a symbol of machismo. The subtext says a lot. Rajinikanth’s 1980 film Murattu Kaalai (Rogue Bull) and Kamal Hassan's Virumandi (2004), celebrates masculinity and ties it to the rural sport. As both superstars overpower the bull, they assert their heroism, and as an additional reward, win the heart of the heroine. Machismo gets you the girl, these films reiterate, and fans easily lap up this sentiment.

There are more such films, which popularised and romanticised Jallikattu in Tamil culture. Most recently, popular artiste Hip Hop Tamizha released a video titled 'Takkaru Takkaru', last year, and rallied support for the cause though a music video, which was an emotional appeal wrapped up in machismo. The complex relationship between what the sport represented and the people who stood for it is obvious here: even though Jallikattu is misogynistic, the protest was inclusive.

While Jallikattu was a dying sport, dominated by the politically strong thevar community and played in only certain pockets, it brought people across the State, estimated to be over 20 lakh, together on a single day. And, even though the fight was for an ancient sport — almost 2,500 years old and considered a part of the traditional Tamil identity — the movement was young and inexperienced, and, without thought leaders, was unable to effectively grasp and articulate what is now obvious: Jallikattu was just a symbol.

Support of the sport became a signifier of resistance, against everything that was simmering right under the surface. There were conversations surrounding the loss of native breeds, farmers crisis, environmental issues, drought, demonetisation woes, the step-motherly treatment meted out by the Centre and the power vacuum within the State itself. People were sad and they were hurt. They wanted to be heard. Their last elected leader, hailed as ‘Amma’ (the mother), who had come to power after breaking the State’s anti-incumbency streak, had passed away within a few months of taking office.

Jayalalithaa’s death left a gaping void in the State. A strong, decisive woman who stood up for her State, she would have spoken out against the pitfalls of demonetisation, the hegemonic structure of the Centre, and also, the ban on Jallikattu, and not given the people such a need or even the chance to stand up for themselves. So, at a time when the power shift in the State is still unsettled, fishermen who go out to sea are imprisoned and the Cauvery issue is still unresolved, the crackdown on Jallikattu was seen as a crack down on Tamil identity.

Often, when flaws in the argument were pointed out, it was responded to with emotional rhetoric. Soon, both sides became belligerent. Debate became difficult, and people suddenly refused to see the controversial aspects of the sport or address them because of the overwhelming majoritarian sentiment.

The resentment folded into each other and Jallikattu became the spark that lit a raging fire. The discontentment spilled out on to the streets. The raw cry of the masses turned into a booming demand for relevance. People held on to this issue, used it as a symbol to gather around and voice their dissent. It became the coming together of an emotional people, asserting their legacy. The spirit of the movement was infectious, causing it to snowball overnight. People were jubilant because they were finally being heard. It was a moral victory of a people who felt repeatedly repressed.

Many sceptics were simply brought over by the spirit of the movement, which was Gandhian, leaderless, inclusive and environmentally conscious. It became an inspiring exercise in democracy, in peaceful dissent. But none of that changes the fact that people supported a reportedly casteist, aggressive, misogynistic and medieval sport, popularised and romanticised by pop culture. As many critics of the protest pointed out, this was a reductionist cause to rally around, when they were more burning issues in the State and other inclusive symbols of Tamil pride and identity.

But perhaps nothing other than cultural jingoism could have brought together such a large number of people. As a spontaneous, organic, emotional movement that snowballed, it lacked a unified voice to effectively communicate the spirit of the movement, meaning it accommodated and was represented by many voices which were not just proud, but also ignorant, arrogant and aggressive. And though the protest was democratic in principle, as is the case with any mass movement, the protesters were not always welcoming of dissent and dialogue.

Often, when flaws in the argument were pointed out, it was responded to with emotional rhetoric. Soon, both sides became belligerent. Debate became difficult, and many people suddenly refused to see the controversial aspects of the sport or address them because of the overwhelming majoritarian sentiment. With all the conversations that came to light as this issue exploded, it did not effectively make a case for the importance of regulating the sport which has, since the lift of the ban, continued to injure and kill participants, bulls and bystanders.

Now, as the emotions die down and people reflect on the movement and engage with the issues it brought to light, it is time to see which ideas flourish and what falls away with time. The most important question remains. Will the movement that won many sceptics over with its spirit actually be able to extend similar solidarity and zeal to the real fights, which are often long and tiring, and fraught with challenges?