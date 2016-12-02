‘We are artists first’

Co-founder and the first curators of KMB, Bose Krishnamachari and Riyas Komu, speak about life before and after the big art show

The countdown to the third edition of KMB 2016 is a frisson of last-minute activity. Its co-founders and first curators Bose Krishnamachari and Riyas Komu continue to be hands-on, overseeing the arrangements. Six years ago, when they took on the mantle of curators, administrators, men behind the scene and in front of it, they juggled roles to make KMB 2016 what it is today — an art exposition that attracts visitors in droves to venues that have been resurrected from decrepit edifices. The rebirth of a dead bazaar, showcasing art on forgotten walls, choosing Kochi and masterminding a collaboration of political will, bureaucratic togetherness and a moody art fraternity has been no mean feat. How did they managewaters then, how has the response been since? Bose, president KMF (Kochi Muziris Foundation) and Riyas, secretary, talk about what went into creating the art exposition.

How did the idea of a Biennale come about?

Bose Krishnamachari (BK): It was in 2010 when Baby Sir (M.A. Baby, culture minister in the LDF government) was in Mumbai. When we met him, he asked us what we could do to enhance the cultural landscape of Kerala.

Riyas Komu (RK): I felt that was a loaded question; he was in Mumbai to meet some pravasis (non-resident Keralites) and we suggested the Biennale which would relate with the historicity of the land and visual arts.

BK: Baby Sir invited us to Thriuvanathpuram. We had a history of a Triennial. A Biennale was initiated in Delhi in 1968 but it didn’t receive much support. The Kochi Biennale has been supported by all the artists.

RK: The crucial thing was to have ownership and Baby Sir was very meticulous in terms of planning. Knowing the political history of Kerala, he brought on board stakeholders from the other political party as well. So we got political and cultural consensus.

Selecting Kochi as Biennale City?

BK: Thiruvanthapuram has the film festival and Thrissur, the theatre festival. Kochi had art cafés and a small culture of art going for it. We felt it was the right place.

RK: The location comes from a certain kind of understanding. Kochi was selected as a space that celebrates the diversity of our country. Its cosmopolitanism is a badge of honour. Kochi has 30 communities living together and 16 languages in a four square kilometre space. Also, you have the warehouses, logistic support for art and a beautiful waterfront.

Development of infrastructure for KMB was the next step. How did you go about that?

RK: Infrastructure development is important. We began taking help from art organisations in different parts of the world. We did not want any white cube space, and got Aspinwall building as the main venue. We also realised that for contemporary art, we needed climate-controlled spaces. Hence, we decided to raise Durbar Hall into one such space. We brought in the best minds with the best practices.

BK:We wanted to create a space where people respect and appreciate the nuances of art, with good lighting, and where paintings were not suspended by thread,. We created such a space and gave it back to the State.

Did you ever feel that the Biennale, like earlier attempts, would fail?

RK: Never. The highest energy one gets is when one is challenged.

BK: I set up Double Enders with 69 artists overnight. It was a travelling show. That gave me the confidence that we could do this. Baby Sir continued to support and encourage us. What hurt most was when people said we’d swindled the money.

RK: We were able to convince people that we are not here to make money. We focussed on art and got huge support from the artists.

BK: It was imagined criticism. I remember that a fortnight before the inauguration, we brought a team of international bloggers to the venue and they were amazed at the scale of operations and the art.

So, what did you feel when the curtains went up finally?

RK: The same joy one has at the birth of a baby.

BK: During my travels abroad I used to see people queue up to see art and I wished for a time when this would happen in our country. The first Biennale did that, and was a wish fulfilled.

The Biennale took you away from your family. How did they cope?

BK: My wife Radhika curates my life.

RK: Zoya is an artist and understands the project. She and my daughter struggled along with me. I am proud of them for supporting my madness.

The Beinnale gap years saw you both doing new works...

BK: The ongoing Yinchuan Biennale came about after a talk by me in Tokyo. My curatorial practice is about introducing new artists, and the space matters a lot.

RK: Unlike what people feel — that we have become administrators — we remain artists first. That is the best part about the Biennale. In 2012, I did Durodha meaning condition. I believe making is thinking. Then, my new space Uru Art Harbour is designed for the local community to use as art.

Your tips for a layman to negotiate this Biennale?

RK: This year, we are training many volunteer-interpreters to walk the audience around; so, that will be helpful for visitors. Our effort is to reach out to ordinary people.

BK: Volunteers will take visitors on a guided tour. What is interesting is that the volunteers are from different fields. There are fashion designers, lawyers and psychologists. There is a gentleman from Greece and one from Chandigarh. It is a very interesting group.

The reason why the Biennale is on for 108 days is because it should be reviewed many times.

The Biennale has a huge following on social media...

BK: Twitter is really working for us. We are going to have a partnership with Twitter this year. I use WeChat a lot.

RK: FB, Instagram and Twitter have been good tools for outreach. We have many Whatsapp groups for production and coordination teams in the Biennale and that works very well.

From being curators in the first Beinnale to this edition, your roles have changed. What role do you play now?

BK: We are not doing just the Biennale but 365 days of art, with our collateral programmes. We are still actively involved as part of Sudarshan’s (Sudarshan Shetty) team. Everything comes under KMB. To streamline the work and strengthen the system, we now have Manju Sara Rajan as our first CEO.

RK: The work is not over yet. We are continuously thinking of a permanent space of which the community can be proud of. We look at budget, fund raising and other aspects. I am Director Programmes and work with collateral programmes such as artists’s cinema, students biennale, talks and seminars and art and medicine programmes. Our work comes with a commitment to the project.

Art philanthropists have pitched in cash and kind. Who are these supporters?

BK: People from Mumbai and Delhi have really supported us. The Kerala Government is the first. The South Indian Bank is a patron. There are so many groups — the Hindujas, Lulu, BMW. We have the support of many embassies and cultural organisations and single patrons such as T.V. Narayanan Kutty. It is a long list of people who have come out in support with cash and kind. Many youngsters who are passionate about art.... It is important that people know who are supporting us

There are many examples. There’s this coir exporter, whose coir is being used by an artist — he has offered help, financial or otherwise. A young couple offered its large premises as venue.

It has been a long and fruitful journey. What are the lessons learnt?

RK: Always take risks in life

BK: Our achievement is the answer to what happens when risks are taken. The learning is a great insight into the Indian art scene.