How to learn how to learn

The Learning Conundrum

There is a reason why we share a special bond with our teachers. They taught us things which we were never aware of and made them memorable with their own teaching style. Even now when I catch up with friends, we recollect those good old interesting classes, whose memories we still hold on to. That’s the impact they have. A good rapport with a teacher meant that we were more likely to develop an interest towards the subject. That’s probably why some lessons from History are still etched in my mind, because my History teacher made it a story-telling session of sorts and made it all the more interesting. At times we would get confused if it was History or a story from our English book!

When I was in the 6th grade, my English teacher confused the hell out of me by saying that there is one part of speech which is formed with verbs but could act as nouns. It took me a couple of days to fathom the mystery behind these gerunds. I finally gave up and approached my teacher for help. She asked me not to worry and said that it was enough if I considered them as simple verbs with ‘ing’. One week of frustration was solved in minutes. In the same year, when most of the class got the word “receive” wrong during dictation, she told us to remember this mnemonic “I before E, except after C” and my life has never been the same. All thanks to my 6th grade English teacher.

One might wonder if this is of any relevance in the current e-learning trend, but I’m not sure if anything can compensate what you get in a classroom atmosphere. Do you find any online instructor repeating the same thing over and again till it finally hits you and it makes sense? Or a voice-over trying different ways to explain a concept based on the student’s reactions? Despite how some project e-Learning as a panacea for all gaps in learning, for certain things it’s better to stick to the tried-and-tested methods.

I used to conduct sessions on communication skills at work. The fact that we relied more on the participation than the contents of our PPT ensured that it wasn’t a mundane task, as each session differed based on the participants’ response. However, when I had to conduct the same session over a Video Call, it was disastrous. I felt uncomfortable because I didn't have any idea if the participants understood what I was talking about or if I was proceeding in the right direction. So beyond a point, I assumed things were fine and went ahead. That got me wondering, if I wasn’t comfortable enough to conduct a session where I couldn't see my participants, I wondered how it would have been at the other end.

People argue that e-learning is flexible but there is a question of how effective it would be if it were a mandatory course you were taking, that you weren't particularly passionate about? As convenient as it is to take up a course, being consistent is difficult if you aren't motivated enough. Even if you are dedicated, the distractions around you make it difficult to completely focus on the learning. Technology does make our lives easier in some ways. But if it usurps the benefits of what was available earlier, one might need to tread with caution.

And unless technology can be made to collaborate with the traditional model, being used to enhance and augment the classroom experience, like below...

... it might be robbing us of crucial skill-development opportunities.

People opt for online courses/videos, considering how easily and quickly they can access courses on their topics of interest, at their convenience. That certainly puts e-learning at a huge advantage. Having said that, certain courses are better suited for classroom learning and certain others are better done online. That decision might depend on the topic, the depth, the purpose, and what kind of learner you are.

Some courses require interaction from the participants, while some require one to just listen. You might merely want a basic idea about a certain topic, but want to get an in-depth understanding about others. You might be someone who likes to learn or you might be someone who isn’t too adventurous.

Considering all these key parameters, given an option to choose between classroom learning and e-learning, here is my take on why I would prefer to go traditional way.

Social skills

Among the most prominent benefits of classroom learning is how it helps you enhance your social skills. When you step into a classroom, it’s almost like getting a glimpse of what’s waiting for you in the world out there in terms of the people you meet. You come across people from different walks of life, people from different cultures, beliefs, personalities and most importantly people with different opinions and opposing ideas. It gives you an opportunity to look around and observe how people handle ideas, especially when they debate or argue. Being in such a diverse atmosphere will help you observe, learn and interact with people.

Instilling a sense of discipline

In this world of multi-tasking experts, a distraction-free life is extremely difficult to come by. That’s the reason it becomes easier when learning is made an integral part of your schedule and when it isn’t something for which you would need to borrow time from your schedule. It becomes a habit and helps you remain consistent. It instills a sense of discipline.

However, getting started is just one hurdle. To be consistent, motivation is the key. It is easier to stay motivated when you’re surrounded by like-minded individuals who have similar goals. It gives you all the more reason to stick to your goal. And most important of all, we all know how positive words from a teacher can work wonders and boost your morale.

Retention

When it comes to learning, it is considered effective only when we are able to retain information that we come across. That’s the reason teachers break down courses into various topics to avoid overloading us with information at one go. This helps us associate each piece of information with something, which makes it easy for us to recall in future. Do you remember what our teachers normally do when they teach something new? They make us repeat it loudly for a while or ask us to share what we’ve understood in our own words. Retention is enhanced when you listen to those words over and again.

The learning experience becomes memorable when there is an emotional connect with the event. You know this happens, when teachers just put down their books and switch to a casual tone to share an incident or a memory associated with the topic they handle. It gives them a chance to go beyond what is prescribed in the books, which would probably be frowned upon from an examination point of view.

Right questions

In classroom training, the courses may not be customised but the teaching is. The very fact that there is someone there at the chalkboard, who can tweak their instruction according to the needs of the pupils, is proof of this. Teachers are known to have checkpoints in classes and only when they see that majority of the class is comfortable do they proceed. They convey the same information in different ways and one or the other is sure to hit the mark. Even if you happen to fall in the minority you still know whom to approach to get your questions clarified.

When the ideas are fresh in your mind, the questions are aplenty. That’s probably one of the biggest advantage of being in a class. Teachers encourage students to ask questions. You can get your doubts clarified immediately rather than having to Google for something during the course. Even if you don't have a question, listening to others getting their doubts clarified will help you expand your thinking and approach the same topic from a different perspective. This is how you learn through others and from others in a classroom atmosphere.

Measure progress

How do you know where you stand if you have no ways to measure progress or assess how you can improve? It’s not sufficient if you feel you understand something well, unless you have a way to confirm it. The best way to measure progress is to take assessments every now and then, and identity the gaps in knowledge. Either by way of written tests, or even talking with teachers, the feedback lets you gauge your understanding of the subject. Generic feedback may work for beginners but beyond a point you need to get a customised feedback for it to be effective. Instructional designers throw in loads of “Good job, Great going, You’re doing great” here and there, and you might be left with a false sense of accomplishment.

I’m not saying e-learning isn’t effective, I’m saying that classroom learning has some great advantages which cannot be overlooked. At the end of the day, it all depends on the kind of learner you are and you’ll choose the one that suits you best. Whether you are the eternally hungry for knowledge person or if you’re the one who reads exactly what you require and no more. It also depends on the time you can afford to spend. For someone with constraints, it would be prudent to make use of the resources available online and do something rather than do nothing. Or you can even opt for one method to supplement the other training. At the end of the day, the decision is yours.

Learning isn’t about just skimming through contents and completing a course. There is more it to it. It is an experience in itself and a gift that no one can take away.