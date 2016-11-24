Short cash, long queue

That the Modi government's radical decision to demonetise certain currency denominations would throw life out of gear was widely expected. After all, ~85% of the currency was rendered useless overnight. Mathematically speaking, it amounts to 6 out of 7 notes of the entire currency if it were to be a single (legal) denomination. The scale of inconvenience caused can be deduced from the (latest available) RBI reports on ATM cards and Point of Sale statistics of August 2016. Fifty six banks operate ~20 lakh ATMs in India. Assuming India’s population to be 125 crores, this corresponds to ~16 ATMs per lakh of population. The World Bank’s data is only slightly higher at 18, which shows that our estimate is not majorly off. Typically, every bank branch operates 1 ATM in the branch and 1 ATM at a different location. This amounts to 9 bank branches per lakh of population. Sounds daunting already? This is only the beginning.

The bigger problem in a really big country like India is the variation in population density. As an example of India’s diversity, the population density of Arunachal Pradesh is 100 times lesser per sq.km. compared to Bihar but its land area is 90% of Bihar’s; never mind going all the way to compare the salt flats of Kutch to the chawls of Mumbai. Then what about the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana accounts opened with such pomp, you ask? Wasn’t it supposed to be about financial inclusion?

Yes, an unprecedented 25 crore accounts were opened and 19.5 crore debit cards were issued with the PMJDY scheme until recently. From the RBI’s report, the total number of debit and credit cards in the system are ~70 and ~2.6 crore respectively — this is as expected, as credit cards are the preserve of the rich. All hunky dory, you think? That is until you realise that these 70 crore debit cards have been used to withdraw cash 75 crore times but were used only for 13 crore transactions. This straightaway suggests that most people who have been issued debit cards probably seldom used it for a transaction.

This is more or less consistent with my own family’s preferences. My parents are what you call educated, well-travelled, urban folk. And yet, they choose not to put their debit cards into use. Plus, there are those horrific tales of violence in ATMs and online pilferage. If this is the reaction of some “exposed” urban dwellers, what can you expect of rural folk who are naturally wary of new-fangled technology? There are, no doubt, cultural barriers that electronic money has to cross. For one, banks have to go out of their way to assuage customers' fears and insecurities about digital spending. There also has to be omnipresent internet access to ease people into the digital ecosystem.

But the ultimate problem is the attitude of someone like me, the first-world tweeting class. We’re yet to understand and empathise with the situation fully but choose to whine about our woes. There are only 1.5 crore Point of Sale machines, but most of them in urban areas. Why? Banks charge 2.5% transaction charges for transactions through a PoS for amounts of over Rs. 100 (Rs. 7.5 otherwise). This compares favourably to firms who charge 1.5% to get businesses their daily dose of smaller denomination currency in order to tender change to their customers. Rural businesses won’t be able to get a minimum number of transactions to justify the monthly rent.

The banks have done an exemplary job in going out of their way to alleviate the situation. An ATM has 4 cassettes of cash and holds 2000 notes per cassette. With the release of the Rs.2,000 note, a maximum of 1600 people can be served on a daily basis (Rs. 10,000 is the maximum one can withdraw). But, this assumes that all of the notes are of the aforementioned higher denomination. Just changing all the cassettes to Rs. 100 would bring this crashing down to only 80 people. Now, think about 18 ATMs serving one lakh people (or 1 ATM per 5,500 people). This is the gargantuan scale at which the bank employees have to replenish stocks, come rain or shine. Yet, we continue to queue up so much so that indelible ink had to be brought in to rein in repeated transactions.

This assumes even greater significance as food joints, the subzi mandi, the flower market, bus transport, odd-jobs, doctor’s clinics, daily-wage workers are all dependent on cash for their day-to-day operations. Without a doubt, the poorer and rural sections of society have been hit the worst with this move. Just spare a thought for the people in rural areas, where one would have to walk for kilometres together, braving the blazing sun in order to reach a bank branch and exchange their notes; let us not forget about the ones nestled at high altitude or in the desert.

Perhaps we need to introspect as to why we choose to queue up, despite being equipped. Of course, there will be genuine reasons such as weddings or medical emergencies. But we really need to think why we are choosing to add to the problem rather than easing it. The answer to that, probably lies in the siege mentality instilled in us sub-40-year-old folk by our elderly. We all probably grew up hearing tales of license-raj India where one had to wait for years together (in a metaphorical queue) for a telephone or a gas connection; where getting a two-wheeler was akin to winning the lottery; where safe employment in a PSU was a be-all and end-all of existence.

It is this "don’t-trust-anyone" mentality which is at play when we queue up the moment we hear a Rs.-2 increase overnight in petrol rates. Think about it: a 3% increase in rates corresponds to getting an extra 1.2 litres of fuel (assuming a 40-litre tank capacity for a car). This would work out to ~Rs. 85 when you’ve most likely spent half that while you were idling the engine in the serpentine queue at the very same bunk. Furthermore, the vast majority of the vehicles are two-wheelers, for whom the savings on a 15-litre tank capacity is just not worth it (Rs. 32). Yet, we choose to queue up like there is no tomorrow.

Except, this time, don’t change. Stay as you were, but with a small twist. Where digital is not possible, offer to transact in the old notes for values in exact multiples of 500. We all would do well to practice self-restraint for our daily cash needs until this storm passes.