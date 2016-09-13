The despair of writing

In this edition I cheat a little and ask Nayomi Munaweera some questions about books, but not too many. She is the author of two gorgeous novels — Island of a Thousand Mirrors and more recently, What Lies Between Us (Pan Macmillan).

Where are you at the moment and what current news story are you obsessed with and why?

I am currently at a cafe in Oakland California, around the corner from my apartment. I write at this cafe almost every day of the week especially now that I am deep in the writing of a third novel and writing at home has started to feel claustrophobic and too solitary.

I'm doing a lot of research about the subject of my third book, which I am obsessed with but I can't tell you about that because it's too early in the writing process. Another current piece of news that I've been watching (like everyone else possibly) is this upcoming U.S. election. It's astounding to see how far Trump has come. It seems to me that his platform is based almost exclusively on racism with a liberal slathering of sexism, anti-Muslim sentiment and other hate-/fear-mongering ingredients. In a South-Asian context I just saw on a friend’s Facebook page that he is having a rally soon in New Jersey for a Hindu group that supports him and a bunch of Bollywood stars are going to perform. It makes me sad when brown folks who were clearly immigrants themselves support a candidate who is so clearly anti-immigrant. It seems to me like the worst kind of unconscious self-hatred.

You grew up in Los Angeles (is that right?), and have talked about contextualising Sri Lanka and the war while living away. Can you talk a bit about the burden of being part of a diaspora, the balancing you need to do to negotiate that territory between the new home and the old homes?

I grew up in Nigeria and California. When I was three, my family left Sri Lanka looking for economic opportunities. We were in Nigeria from 1976 to 1984. In 1984 there was a military coup in Nigeria and we needed to leave fast. We didn’t want to go back to Sri Lanka because by then the war had started. We ended up in California. So I grew up outside Sri Lanka and my first book is about the war there. When I was writing it I was very afraid of what it meant to be an outsider and have the audacity to try and tell that story.

I had a lot of questions about my own “authenticity”. I wrote for eight years before I looked for a publisher and then was rejected by all the American houses. A few years later, a small Sri Lankan house published the book. This made the Indian and American houses come looking for me. I think the publication journey explains a lot about my particular in-betweenness. I always feel like I have a foot in Sri Lanka and another in California. I don’t worry about authenticity so much anymore, I worry about writing well a great deal. I think this kind of split soul is not a bad thing for a writer.

Are you much of a crier? I was reading today about the evolutionary aspects of crying and why it is that we sometimes cry more on aeroplanes.

I am sort of a crier. I think that there is an underlying melancholia in the state of being alive and aware. I’m often pierced to the heart — by grief, but also often by the overwhelming beauty of the world — by gratitude. The fact that we are offered so much everyday beauty is heartbreaking.

Also, why do we cry more on aeroplanes? I’ve always wondered.

What is your earliest memory and have you ever been able to check the veracity of this memory with anyone?

My earliest memory is of being in my childhood home in Sri Lanka and playing marbles with my cousin Dhumal. I think we were flicking them into the ditch outside the house and since I am in Sri Lanka this must mean the memory is from before I was 3. Also this childhood home is the one I went on to write about in my first novel. I haven’t verified this memory with my cousin and the more I think about it the more it fades so I’m not sure I want to try and verify it. It seems more a feeling than a tangible memory at this point.

Has your motivation to write changed over the years?

No I don’t think so. The great push of the novel comes from somewhere deep inside a writer. It’s a subterranean obsession that rises and makes itself known. I have little way to control it. When the big idea hits I know I have to go along for the ride. It might take years but that’s fine. A novel is not really motivated, it is instead an obsession.

Are you generally an optimist or a pessimist when it comes to the future of human beings?

What a fantastic question. I am a terrible pessimist. I hate the damage that we as a species have inflicted upon the planet. I think that being a modern human means that we necessarily trade in cruelty — just by eating food, by using transport, by buying commodities, etc. It’s impossible to avoid inflicting harm on other species on the planet now. For this reason, I’m not a huge fan of our species. I am however married to a wonderful optimist who loves people. He’s even optimistic about our future! He balances out my curmudgeony tendencies perfectly.

Is there a body part you trust when it comes to making big decisions in your life?

It’s not really a body part but I do trust my intuition. I try to pay attention to the quiet voice that says — do this and not that. It seems to have a greater knowing than I do.

Do you think that by writing you are able to engage politically and socially with the things that enrage and trouble you?

I hope so! Ultimately that’s a question for my readers not for me. I can say that I feel like I have satisfied the particular obsessions that led to each book. For the first book, it was how the civil war affected my country of birth. In the second, it was a question about the nature of maternity and childhood trauma. Those obsessions are laid to rest for me. I have a new one that I’m deeply engaged with for my third novel: a meditation on the nature of evil.

Finally, describe your greatest moment of despair as a writer.

Ha! I don’t think it’s about one specific big moment. It’s all the daily moments of, “I can’t do this”, “No one will ever read this book”, “Why would anyone care about this topic”, etc. There is the book that exists in my head and that I dream of; it is perfect and pristine and astonishing. Everything I ever write will fall short of it. That’s the despair that keeps most of us writing.