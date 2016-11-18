Djokovic eases past Goffin, a replacement for the injured Monfils

Novak Djokovic crushed David Goffin 6-1, 6-2 at the ATP Tour Finals, needing just 69 minutes to beat the Belgian at the O2 Arena on Thursday.

Goffin was a late replacement for the already-eliminated Gael Monfils, who pulled out of his last group match to avoid aggravating the rib injury that has troubled him for several weeks.

Djokovic had already qualified for the semifinals as group winner, but was keen to sustain the momentum in his bid to reclaim the No. 1 spot.

The 29-year-old has been in a prolonged slump since winning the French Open for the first time in June, sparking rumours about his private life and questions about his recent involvement with a ‘spiritual guru’ as he lost the top ranking to Murray.

But, the decline is all relative as Djokovic has now won 21 of his last 22 matches at the Tour Finals, keeping him on course to win the tournament for a fifth successive year and record-equalling sixth overall.

On Wednesday, Wawrinka eliminated Marin Cilic with a 7-6(3), 7-6(3) victory in a contest that lasted close to two hours. Wawrinka saved one set-point in the first set before dominating the tie-breaker.

Cilic broke the Swiss to open the second set, but Wawrinka stormed back to take the set to a tie-breaker where he served well again to register his 11th win in 13 matches against the Croat.

The results: On Thursday: Group Lendl: Novak Djokovic bt David Goffin 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: Group Edberg/Jarryd: Bob & Mike Bryan bt Treat Huey & Max Mirnyi 6-4, 6-4.

On Wednesday: Group McEnroe: Stan Wawrinka bt Marin Cilic 7-6(3), 7-6(3).

Doubles: Group Fleming/McEnroe: Feliciano Lopez & Marc Lopez bt Pierre-Hugues Herbert & Nicolas Mahut 7-5, 5-7, [10-8]. — AFP