Stan Wawrinka outslugged Japanese sixth seed Kei Nishikori 4-6 7-5 6-4 6-2 in energy-sapping humidity at Flushing Meadows on Friday to set up a U.S. Open final against world number one Novak Djokovic.

The third-seeded Swiss took a while to get untracked as 2014 U.S. Open runner-up Nishikori played a near flawless opening set of the semi-final with just two errors.

The Japanese broke Wawrinka to start the second set, but the Swiss started rolling after breaking back in the fourth game and Nishikori, who went five tough sets to upset second seed Andy Murray in a four-hour quarter-final, began to wither.

Wawrinka, the 2014 Australian Open winner and 2015 French Open champion, broke Nishikori in the last game of the second, third and fourth sets to reach his first U.S. Open final.

More In: Sport | Tennis
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar and her coach Bishweshwar Nandi arrive in Agartala to a rousing welcome.

Dipa Karmakar's life after Rio
Dilshan was given a standing ovation as he ended his 17-year long career for Sri Lanka.

Maxwell's 29-ball 66 spoils Dilshan's farewell
Bishweshwar Nandi wants to guide Dipa to an Olympic medal in Tokyo 2020

Bishweshwar Nandi: ‘Tokyo 2020 a big challenge'

“I don't believe it. Actually, I do believe it,” Pliskova said in a courtside interview.

Serena stunned by Pliskova in U.S. Open semis

More »
go back to thehindu.com