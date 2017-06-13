Yuki Bhambri moves up

more-in

Yuki Bhambri beat wild card Jay Clarke 7-6(2), 6-1 in the first round of the €127,000 Challenger tennis tournament here. In the pre-quarterfinals, Bhambri plays fourth seed Thomas Fabbiano.

In the $15,000 Futures in Harare, eighth seed Aryan Goveas failed to capitalise on a 3-1 lead in the decider, as he lost the eventual tie-break to Joshua Howard-Tripp.

Goveas did well to recover from 3-5 in that third set, winning three games on the trot without conceding a single point, but the South African won 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(4) victory.

The results: €127,000 Challenger, Nottingham: First round: Yuki Bhambri bt Jay Clarke (GBr) 7-6(2), 6-1.

$15,000 Futures, Hua Hin: First round: Kittirat Kerdlaphee (Tha) bt Niki Poonacha 6-2, 2-6, 7-5; Li Yuanfeng (Chn) bt Siddharth Vishwakarma 6-4, 6-2.

$15,000 Futures, Harare: First round: Joshua Howard-Tripp (RSA) bt Aryan Goveas 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(4); Baptiste Crepatte (Fra) bt Taha Kapadia 6-1, 6-2; Lucas Catarina (Mon) bt Jayesh Pungliya 6-1, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF women, Gimcheon: First round: Sung-Hee Han (Kor) bt Sri Vaishnavi Peddi Reddy 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles first round: Kim Dabin & So-Ra Lee (Kor) bt Suzy Larkin (GBr)& Prerna Bhambri 3-6, 6-2, [10-6].