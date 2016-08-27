Manish Sureshkumar and Vaidehi Chaudari won the boys’ and girls’ singles title respectively in the YMCA TTT - ITF juniors tournament here on Saturday.

Manish Sureshkumar, who entered the tournament as a wildcard, defeated the second seed Nikshep Ballekere Ravikumar 6-0, 6-3 to claim the title without much fuss.

In the girls’ final Vaidehi was stretched after winning the first set easily as Shivani Swarup Ingle pulled one back in the second before the former won the decider easily.

The results (finals): Boys: singles: Manish Sureshkumar bt Nikshep Ballekere Ravikumar 6-0, 6-3. Doubles: Sagar Bains & Megh Bhargav Patel bt Abhimanyu Vannemreddy & Aditya Vashisht 6-4, 7-6(4).

Girls: singles: Vaidehi Chaudari bt Shivani Swarup Ingle 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

