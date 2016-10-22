Shivani Amineni outplayed top seed Fitriani Sabatini of Indonesia 6-1, 6-2 in the under-16 girls’ semifinals of the WTA Future Stars tennis event here on Friday.

In the final, Shivani will play Violet Apisah of Australia, who knocked out second seed Zhou Keyl of China.

In the under-14 girls’ category, second seed Tanisha Kashyap failed to capitalise on a 7-5 lead in the super tie-break and lost 6-3, 3-6, [10-8] to Shiori Ito of Japan. Top seed Olesya Kim of Uzbekistan made the final with a victory over Annerly Poulos of Australia.

The results (semifinals):

Under-16 girls: Shivani Amineni bt Fitriani Sabatini (Ina) 6-1, 6-2; Violet Apisah (Aus) bt Zhou Keyl (Chn) 7-5, 7-5.

Under-14 girls: Olesya Kim (Uzb) bt Annerly Poulos (Aus) 6-4, 3-6, 10-4; Shiori Ito (Jpn) bt Tanisha Kashyap 6-3, 3-6, [10-8].