Saketh Myneni and the Indian team were hard at work on the practice courts on Wednesday, braving the humidity and the rain. — Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

India has come up against many formidable teams over the years in the Davis Cup, but Spain, with three top-20 players in Rafael Nadal, David Ferrer and Feliciano Lopez, will be its toughest assignment yet.

Leander Paes has gone toe-to-toe with top players like Goran Ivanisevic, Jim Courier, Marcelo Rios and Henri Leconte, in Davis Cup ties at home and abroad in a manner that belied his modest singles ranking then. And when he won bronze at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996, Paes was not a top-100 player.

What is it that accounts for Paes’s success that the current crop of Indian players will be hard-pressed to match in Cup play?

“These boys will have to mature. Even physically, they have to get strong. They have the talent. They may have better strokes, but Leander had better hands; he was a natural athlete and a great fighter. He had determination and could lift his game according to the level of the opponents,” said Jaideep Mukerjea, a former Davis Cup captain.

When asked about Paes’s ability to punch above his weight despite his limitations, his former Davis Cup team-mate Mahesh Bhupathi said it would be unfair to describe his ex-doubles partner’s game as limited.

“First of all, it is wrong to say that Leander had a limited game. When people played serve and volley, Leander would return and come to the net. Just because someone does not hit big ground-strokes, you can’t say that his game is limited,” said Bhupathi. “It is like saying Richard Krajicek’s game is limited because he hit a single-handed backhand.”

In fact, Bhupathi has even lifted his singles play in the presence of his inspirational team-mate, helping India beat Chile that had then World No.1 Marcelo Rios, and also a higher-rated Dutch team.

“We just cannot compare Leander with these boys,” said Bhupathi. On tackling Spain, Bhupathi said: “I think our boys should try and keep the points short, and take their chances.

“They have to be aggressive, and can’t afford to allow their game to dip even for five minutes.”

On the young Indian talents, Bhupathi said: “Saketh [went to college] in the US and has a big game. He is improving on the Tour. Both Sumit (Nagal) and Ramkumar (Ramanathan) are still young and are doing the right things.”

Bhupathi now mentors Nagal, and has arranged a training base for him in Germany.

Mukerjea recalled a conversation he had with the great Ramanathan Krishnan.

“Krish used to say the difference between the top-10 players and the other top players was that the best would get their shots right [almost always]. They rarely missed,” Mukerjea said.

And the Spaniards did look impressive as they took turns to play practice points after their routine drills in training on a humid Wednesday. The Indian team slogged it out in the bright sunshine for the better part of the day even as rain loomed.

The match will be India’s chance to make an impact and put a dent or two on reputations. The question is if the World Group aspirants will lift themselves against a class of opponents they hardly ever get to play on the Tour.