The R.K. Khanna Stadium, better known as the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association Complex here, that mostly stays empty barring a few tennis enthusiasts, was not just packed to capacity at the Centre Court here on Friday but had huge snaking lines outside its gates with people standing in the aisles and sitting on stairs.

All for one man — Rafael Nadal.

Ever since it was announced that Nadal would accompany the Spanish Davis Cup team here for the tie against India, the buzz had been all about the former World No. 1.

Since he landed in the City a week ago, the tie itself had been all about watching Nadal play.

But the crowds were left disappointed after Nadal pulled out of the first singles match of Spain’s Davis Cup tie against India, replaced by World No. 26 Feliciano Lopez for the match against Ramkumar Ramanathan.

The multiple-Grand Slam champion, who has repeatedly spoken about respect for the opposition in the one week he has been here, finally decided not to play.

The reasons, though, differed with contrasting versions coming from the Spanish camp.

There were rumours of Nadal being down with a stomach bug but Lopez refuted it.

“He is ok, nothing wrong with his stomach.

“It is his wrist, it is getting better but is still painful. I think he just did not want to take any risk,” Lopez clarified, claiming that the team knew through the week that Nadal was doubtful for the opening match and even on Thursday night the team had talked about Lopez playing instead.

But non-playing captain Conchita Martinez insisted it was the stomach that was the problem.

“The wrist issue has been there for a while now. Today after lunch he felt a stomach ache and so did not want to risk playing. Definitely it was a stomach issue,” she claimed.

Lopez, in fact, had even claimed that he was confident of Nadal playing over the weekend.

For those present at the venue, however, it was ‘Rafa’ who mattered, on court or off it. So much so that, at the beginning of the first match, there were chants of “We want Rafa” across the stands.

That soon gave way for an overwhelming support for Ramkumar.

The chair umpire often had to delay play and request silence, reminding people to stay quiet between rallies.

The crowd though did manage to get its fill of Nadal — the Spaniard joined his team courtside and occasionally waved to his fans across the stadium — and for most people present, it was worth the effort.