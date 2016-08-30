Vishnu Vardhan got past wild card Phassawit Burapharitta of Thailand after the latter retired in the third set of their first round clash after having shared the first two sets in the $50,000 men’s Challenger tennis tournament in Bangkok.

In doubles, fourth seeds Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Sanam Singh were beaten 7-6(4), 6-7(4), 12-10 by Lloyd Harris of South Africa and Amir Weintraub of Israel.

In another Challenger in Italy, Davis Cupper Ramkumar Ramanathan was beaten in the first round 6-2, 6-2 by Kenny De Schepper of France.

The results: $50,000 Challenger men, Bangkok, Thailand: Singles (first round): Vishnu Vardhan bt Phassawit Burapharitta (Tha) 7-5, 4-6, 4-1 (retd).

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Lloyd Harris (RSA) & Amir Weintraub (Isr) bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Sanam Singh 7-6(4), 6-7(4), 12-10.

Euro 42,500 Challenger men, Como, Italy: Singles (first round): Kenny de Schepper (Fra) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-2, 6-2.

$10,000 ITF men, Hua Hin, Thailand: Singles (first round): N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Aaron Addison (Aus) 6-1, 6-4; Sriram Balaji bt Ryota Tanuma (Jpn) 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Congsup Congcar (Tha) & Wang Huixin (Chn) 6-0, 6-1.

$25,000 ITF men, Calgary, Canada: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Chandril Sood & Lakshit Sood bt Andrew Ochotta (Can) & Thibault Venturino (Fra) 6-0, 6-7(3), 11-9.