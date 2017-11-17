Venus Williams’ Florida home burgled

more-in

Burglars hit tennis star Venus Williams’ Florida home, stealing $400,000 worth of goods while she was at the U.S. Open, police have revealed.

The burglary happened between September 1 and 5 at Ms. Williams’ 10,000-sq.ft. home, which is in a gated community, Palm Beach Gardens police said in a statement on Thursday. Police blacked out from their report what was stolen. No arrests have been made.

Palm Beach County property records show Ms. Williams and her sister Serena bought the home new in 2000. It is now valued at $2.3 million.

Venus Williams’ agent, Carlos Fleming, did not respond to an email seeking comment. The burglary was first reported by WPEC-TV.

This is the second time in five months Palm Beach Gardens police did not publicly release information about an incident involving Williams until it was reported by a news outlet.

In June, Williams was involved in a traffic accident that killed a passenger in the other car. Police have said the accident investigation remains open. Palm Beach Gardens police did not issue a news release or the accident report until the website TMZ published a story.