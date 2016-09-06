Williams will face Romanian fifth seed Simona Halep for a place in the semifinals.

Serena Williams stormed past Yaroslava Shvedova 6-2, 6-3 on Monday, her 308th Grand Slam match win taking her past Roger Federer for most in major tournament history and into the quarter-finals of the US Open.

World number one Williams was never seriously challenged by the 52nd-ranked Kazakh as she stayed on track for a record-breaking seventh US Open crown and 23rd Grand Slam title.

