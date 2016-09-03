Nadal in fourth round for the first time in three years; Keys rallies from 1-5 down in the final set to defeat Osaka.

Novak Djokovic reached the US Open last 16 in just 32 minutes on Friday when Mikhail Youzhny retired injured before fellow two-time winner Rafael Nadal also made the fourth round for the first time in three years.

Defending champion Djokovic was 4-2 ahead in the first set when Russian 34-year-old Youzhny called it quits suffering from a left hamstring injury.

The outcome completed a bizarre first week for World No. 1 Djokovic.

After labouring over four sets to beat Jerzy Janowicz on Monday, he was handed a walkover into the third round when Czech opponent Jiri Vesely withdrew from their second round clash with an arm injury.

“I have never had this happen before in my Grand Slam career, getting a walkover and the next match lasting just half an hour,” said Djokovic.

The top seed next faces Britain’s World No. 84 Kyle Edmund who stunned John Isner of the United States 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6(5) to make a Slam fourth round for the first time.

Nadal reached the fourth round for the first time since 2013 — the year of his last New York title — with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win over Russia’s Andrey Kuznetsov.

“Andrey is always a tough opponent, he returns well and has good shots from the baseline,” said fourth seed Nadal who faces France’s Lucas Pouille for a quarterfinal slot.

“I had a fantastic first set, a little trouble with my serve in the second but the third was key so I’m very happy.”

Djokovic’s very brief encounter had been preceded on Arthur Ashe Stadium by women’s eighth seed Madison Keys pulling off an epic comeback to beat Japan’s Naomi Osaka.

Keys won the latest-ever finishing women’s match at the tournament on Monday when she completed victory over compatriot Alison Riske at 1:48 a.m.

On Friday, the 21-year-old was involved in more drama when she rallied from 1-5 down in the final set to defeat Osaka 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(3).

Traumatised



The 18-year-old Osaka was so traumatised by her failure to convert her dominance into victory that she broke down in tears as she twice tried and failed to serve for the victory.

“This is the greatest comeback of my career, hands down,” said Keys who will face two-time runner-up Caroline Wozniacki for a quarterfinal spot.

In stark contrast, German second seed and Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber closed out the night session with a 6-1, 6-1 win in just 53 minutes against American 17-year-old CiCi Bellis.

Kerber, who claimed her season-leading 50th match win, next faces two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova.

Jack Sock, the American 26th seed, reached the fourth round for the first time by knocking out 2014 champion and seventh seed Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in tie where he did not face a single break point.

The 23-year-old Sock, whose last two appearances at the US Open had ended in retirements, goes on to face French ninth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Tsonga, a two-time quarterfinalist, made the last 16 with a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) victory over South Africa’s Kevin Anderson.

Wozniacki, who knocked out ninth-seeded former champion Svetlana Kuznetsova in the second round, clinched a seventh win in seven meetings over unorthodox Monica Niculescu of Romania. The Dane’s 6-3, 6-1 victory featured eight breaks of serve. © AFP, 2016