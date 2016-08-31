Karlovic, 37, beat the previous best of 49 aces for one match in New York served up by Richard Krajicek.

Ivo Karlovic served his way into the U.S. Open record books on Tuesday when he fired 61 aces in his 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 win over Lu Yen-Hsun of Taiwan.

Karlovic, 37, beat the previous best of 49 aces for one match in New York served up by Richard Krajicek in his quarterfinal loss to Yevgeny Kafelnikov in 1999.

The giant Croatian already holds the career record for aces having last year passed the previous all time mark of 10,237 held by Goran Ivanisevic.

Most aces in a match (men)

Aces Player Tournament and Year Height 113 United States' John Isner 2010 Wimbledon 6'10" 103 France Nicolas Mahut 2010 Wimbledon 6'3" 78 Croatia Ivo Karlović 2009 Davis Cup 6'11" 61 Croatia Ivo Karlović 2016 US Open 6'11" 56 France Albano Olivetti 2016 Wimbledon 6'8" 55 Croatia Ivo Karlović 2009 French Open 6'11" 53 Croatia Ivo Karlović 2015 Wimbledon 6'11" 52 United States' John Isner 2014 Wimbledon 6'10" 51 Sweden Joachim Johansson 2005 Australian Open 6'6" Croatia Ivo Karlović 2005 Wimbledon 6'11" Luxembourg Gilles Müller 2016 Wimbledon 6'4"

Most aces in a match (women)

Aces Player Tournament and Year Height 31 Czech Republic Kristýna Plíškova 2016 Australian Open 6'0" 27 Germany Sabine Lisicki 2015 Birmingham 5'10" 24 Estonia Kaia Kanepi 2008 Tokyo 5'11" United States Serena Williams 2012 Wimbledon 5'9" 23 United States Serena Williams 2012 Wimbledon 5'9" 22 Netherlands Brenda Schultz 1994 Birmingham 6'2" United States Meghann Shaughnessy 2005 Memphis 5'11" Australia Alicia Molik 2007 Tokyo 5'11" 21 Netherlands Michaëlla Krajicek 2015 's-Hertogenbosch 5'9" United Kingdom Naomi Broady 2016 Auckland 6'2" Russia Maria Sharapova 2016 Australian Open 6'2"

Table Source: Wikipedia