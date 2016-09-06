TOPICS

tennis

US Open

Sania Mirza and Barbara Strycova produced a solid performance to beat Nicole Gibbs and Nao Hibino and reach the women’s doubles quarterfinals at the US Open here on Tuesday. The Indo-Czech combine, which posted a 6-4, 7-5 win over American-Japanese duo, will earned a clash against the top-seeded French duo of Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic for a place in the last four.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski fought hard before losing their mixed doubles quarterfinals 6-1, 2-6, 8-10 against Canada’s Robert Farah and Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany.

