Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna crashed out of the men’s doubles competition after losing their respective matches at the U.S. Open.

The Indo-German pair of Paes and Andre Begemann gave a tough fight before going down 6-2, 5-7, 4-6 in the first round against Stephane Robert of France and Dudi Sela of Israel on Friday.

Next, Indo-Danish pair of Rohan Bopanna and Frederik Nielsen went down against American Brian Baker and New Zealand’s Marcus Daniell 2-6, 6-7 (5).

