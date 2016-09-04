Sania Mirza and Barbora Strycova advanced to the third round of the women’s doubles after a 6-2, 7-6(5) win over Viktorija Golubic and Nicole Melichar.

Leander Paes’s campaign at this year’s US Open ended as he and Martina Hingis crashed out in the second round of the mixed doubles here on Saturday.

The defending champions lost to the seventh-seeded American pair of Coco Vandeweghe and Rajeev Ram 7-6(1), 3-6, [13-11]. After winning the second set to force a match-tiebreak, Paes and Hingis led 8-4 but squandered that lead to lose.

Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski defeated Lukasz Kubot and Andrea Hlavackova 5-7, 6-3, 10-7 to move into the quarterfinals, where they meet the unseeded pair of Robert Farah and Anna-Lena Groenefeld.

The seventh-seeded pair will now meet the unseeded Nicole Gibbs and Nao Hibino next.