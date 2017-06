more-in

Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia beat Simona Halep 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 at Roland Garros on Sunday to win the 2017 French Open Women’s Singles crown and her first ever Grand Slam title. Ostapenko, 20, is the first unseeded woman to win the French Open since Britain's Margaret Scriven in 1933.

Ostapenko is also the first player of Latvian origin - men or women - to win a Grand Slam event. This is Ostapenko’s eighth career major.