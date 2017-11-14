The touching story behind Sanjana’s success

more-in

There is a touching story behind the success of Sanjana Sirimilla, another big hope in girls’ tennis from Hyderabad.

The parents (Ajay Kumar and Deepika) of this 13-year-old young talent, who won her maiden Asian under-14 title in Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) defeating Statemate Kum Kum Neela 6-2, 6-2 in the final recently, sold their house in the city to manage the expenses of her trips from the interest they earn from the money that has been put in fixed deposit!

It is a typical story of the ordeals many young champions from middle-class families face.

“Apparently, this Asian title should also help her get sponsorship that should take care of her monthly expenditure of about ₹60,000 to compete across India in various AITA events,” said Deepika, the youngster’s mother.

An eighth standard student of Sri Sai Siddartha School in Srinagar Colony here, Sanjana, who admires Serena Williams, may not have not taken the tennis circles by storm, but this Asian title should only help her dream big.

“Yes, I am glad that she won this title and hope she wins many more. We know it is never going to be easy. The journey will be really tough and demanding too, but we will support our daughter to realise her dreams in the world of tennis, come what may,” said a determined Sanjana’s mother.

Coach Sanjay at the Sun-Jay Tennis Academy where Sanjana has been training for close to three years said her forehand and backhand were good and predicted a bright future for her.

“This Asian title is a huge victory and should help her set bigger goals and more importantly pursue them with greater determination and grit,” said Sanjay, who also trained Y. Pranjala.