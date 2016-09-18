Sport » Tennis

ZHUHAI (CHINA), September 18, 2016
Updated: September 18, 2016 01:49 IST

Ankita Raina wins doubles title

Ankita Raina. File Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
Ankita Raina. File Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Ankita Raina won the $50,000 ITF women’s doubles title with Emily Webley Smith of Britain on Saturday.

The Indo-British pair beat Hanyu Guo and Xinyu Jiang of China 6-4, 6-4 in the final, in just over an hour.

It was the eighth doubles title of the career for the 23-year-old Ankita, who has five singles title to her credit. It was the second doubles title for Ankita in partnership with Emily, and the first at this level.

Ankita is ranked 292 in singles and 294 in doubles.

Meanwhile, Shweta Rana made the doubles final in the $10,000 ITF women’s event in Egypt along with Ana Bianca Mihaila of Romania.

In singles, top seed Riya Bhatia and Zeel Desai made the semifinals of the ITF women’s event in Egypt.

The results: $50,000 ITF women, Zhuhai, China: Doubles (final): Emily-Webley Smith (G.Br) & Ankita Raina bt Hanyu Guo & Xinyu Jiang (Chn) 6-4, 6-4.

$10,000 ITF women, Sharm El Sheikh: Singles (quarterfinals): Riya Bhatia bt Giada Clerici (Ita) 6-4, 6-2; Ana Bianca Mihaila (Rou) bt Eetee Maheta 7-5, 6-4; Zeel Desai bt Cothlde de Bernardi (Fra) 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

Doubles (semifinals): Ana Bianca Mihaila & Shweta Rana bt Eden

D’Oliveira (RSA) & Riya Bhatia 6-3, 3-6, 11-9.

$10,000 ITF: Cairo: Doubles (semifnals): Anirudh Chandrasekar & P.C. Vignesh bt Boris Arias & Federico Zeballos (Bol) 6-3, 7-6(3).

