Sriram in last eight

Second seed Sriram Balaji beat Denis Yevseyev 6-4, 6-1 to make the quarterfinals of the $25,000 Futures here on Wednesday.

Vishnu Vardhan was beaten in the second round by Vitaly Kozyukov.

In the women’s ITF event, Karman Kaur Thandi bowed out losing to Anastasia Gasonova in the second round.

In Reggio Emilia, Italy, Sumit Nagal crashed out in the second round, losing to Michael Linzer.

The results:

$25,000 ITF, Andijan: Futures: Second round: Vitaly Kozyukov (Rus) bt Vishnu Vardhan 6-4, 6-2; Sriram Balaji bt Denis Yevseyev (Kaz) 6-4, 6-1. Doubles: Semifinals: Sriram Balaji & Vishnu Vardhan w/o Termur Ismailov (Uzb) & Markos Kalovelonis (Rus).

Women: Second round: Anastasia Gasanova (Rus) bt Karman Kaur Thandi 7-5, 6-2.

$15,000 Futures, Singapore: First round: Sanam Singh bt Hao Yuan Ng (Sgp) 6-7(2), 7-6(0), 6-4; Aryan Goveas bt Sochiro Moritani (Jpn) 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-3; Dayna Kelly (Aus) bt Karunuday Singh 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.

$15,000 Futures, Reggio Emilia, Italy: Second round: Michael Linzer (Aut) bt Sumit Nagal 6-3, 6-3.

First round: Sumit Nagal bt Dragos Dima (Rou) 6-0, 6-0.