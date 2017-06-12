Special No. 10 means so much to Nadal

Remarkable resurgence: Rafael Nadal produced a stirring comeback to regain the French throne, after a career-threatening wrist injury seemed to have ended his Grand Slam-winning days. | Photo Credit: Francois Mori

A year after probably the lowest point of his career, Rafa Nadal sat in the same news conference seat on Sunday and described his 10th French Open title as one of his most special.

The fact that he had to wait three years to claim a 15th Major title made it all the sweeter —as did the fact that uncle Toni — his coach since he was six — handed him a replica of the Coupe des Mousquetaires in an emotional ceremony.

Nadal was forced to pull out of last year’s French Open — the tournament he cherishes most — after potential career-threatening damage to his left wrist tendons.

At that time, and with his ranking sliding, his Grand Slam-winning days seemed to be numbered.

But in an astonishing resurgence the Mallorcan reached this year’s Australian Open final, losing a classic to old sparring partner Roger Federer, and has steamrollered through the European claycourt season, winning a 10th title in Monte Carlo and Barcelona and a fifth in Madrid.

Minor blip

Defeat by Austria’s Dominic Thiem in Rome was a minor blip as Nadal went on to enjoy total domination at Roland Garros, emulating his 2008 and 2010 titles when he did not drop a set.

Nadal had played down La Decima. But there was no doubt what reclaiming the title on his beloved Parisian clay meant.

“There have been magical things that happened in this tournament for me. So happy for everything,” he told a throng of media in a room alongside Court Philippe Chatrier.

“Today was a very important day for me. (There) have been some tough moments with injuries, so it’s great to have (a) big success like this again. I’ve been working a lot to be where I am today.”

Asked what the most difficult moments were during the past fortnight, Nadal was stumped. There really were not any.

“Obviously the semifinals and finals, the nerves are there, you know, more than before,” he said.