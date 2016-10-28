Sowjanya Bavisetti will meet Y. Pranjala while Prarthana Thombare takes on Mihika Yadav in the semifinals of the $10,000 KPIT-MSLTA BVGITF women's tennis tournament.

In the quarterfinals played at the Balewadi Sports Complex here on Thursday, Sowjanya eliminated top seed Riya Bhatia and Pranjala beat No. 3 seed Natasha Palha in straight sets.

The results: Sowjanya Bavisetti bt Riya Bhatia 6-2, 6-3; Y. Pranjala bt Natasha Palha 6-4, 6-4; Prarthana Thombare bt Sai Samhitha Chamarthi 6-4, 6-4; Mihika Yadav bt Nidhi Chilumula 6-3, 6-4. — Special Correspondent