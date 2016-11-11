Current National under-18 champion Nitin Kumar Sinha upset second seed V.M. Ranjeet 7-5, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals of the eighth leg of Asian Tennis Tour here on Friday.

Sinha broke Ranjeet early on his way to take a 5-3 lead but allowed his experienced rival to level the scores due to a double fault in the ninth game. The local boy, nevertheless, played some good attacking shots to break Ranjeet again and take the first set.

Sinha had full control in the second set and had no problem in advancing to the next round.

Seasoned Nitten Kirrtane brilliantly rallied from 0-5 down to beat Sanil Jagtiani 6-4, 7-6(7).

The results (pre-quarterfinals): Vishnu Vardhan bt Saurav Sukul 6-3, 6-2; Niki Kaliyanda Ponacha bt Rohit Rampuria 6-3, 6-1; Suraj Prabodh bt Parikshit Somani 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(2); Nitin Kumar Sinha bt V.M. Ranjeet 7-5, 6-2; Ishaque Eqbal bt Chinmaya Dev Chauhan 6-1, 6-0; Nitten Kirrtane bt Sanil Jagtiani 6-4, 7-6(7); Bhavesh Gour bt Minghi Talom 6-1, 6-4; Jatin Dahiya bt Jagmeet Singh 7-5, 6-7(2), 6-2.