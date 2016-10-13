TENNIS / Kyrgios lashes out at fans after he is booed off court

Andy Murray rose above a day of chaos at the ATP Shanghai Masters on Wednesday as Rafael Nadal fell at the first hurdle and Nick Kyrgios melted down in spectacular fashion.

Murray, seeking to wrest the World No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic by the year’s end, moved fluently past America’s Steve Johnson 6-3, 6-2 to reach the third round.

It was a very different story for Nadal, who departed grim-faced and with his ardent fans in tears after a shock 6-3, 7-6(3) defeat to Viktor Troicki.

Chinese fans brandished pictures of Nadal — including one of him in his underwear — but some were left in tears as the 14-time Grand Slam champion was well beaten.

Earlier, Australia’s Kyrgios lashed out at fans and insisted “I don’t owe them anything” after he was booed off court in tempestuous scenes at Shanghai’s Grandstand court.

The hot-headed World No. 14 clashed with the chair umpire and a heckler and admitted not trying after he lost 6-3, 6-1 to German qualifier Mischa Zverev, the World No. 110.

Kyrgios was slapped with a code violation for an audible obscenity and was warned to play properly after he patted a child-like serve into his opponent’s court.

Kyrgios is known for his poor behaviour on court. Last year he received a suspended one-month ban for making a lewd and personal comment during a match with Stan Wawrinka.

Berdych loses



Canada’s Milos Raonic beat Paolo Lorenzi 6-2, 6-4, but Czech seventh seed Tomas Berdych tumbled 7-6(4), 7-6(1) to Marcel Granollers.

